The newest drop from Baileys will have marshmallow lovers reaching for s’more.

The S’mores Irish Cream Liqueur blends the well-known taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream with the indulgent campfire staple. It’s available for only a limited time at retailers nationwide, according to a Sept. 8 press release.

Notes of graham crackers and toasty marshmallows blend together in this creamy liqueur, leaving with a lingering chocolatey finish. It’s now available nationwide for the fall season, at a suggested price of $24.99 for 750-milliliter bottles.

“As s’mores are more popular than ever, we’re thrilled to introduce Baileys S’mores to help consumers (21+) enjoy the nostalgic treat while providing new and unique ways to indulge,” Diageo’s brand director of Baileys & Liqueurs Stacy Cunningham states in the release. “We encourage consumers to celebrate the ‘season’ responsibly and treat themselves to Baileys S’mores with friends and family.”

Baileys suggests mixing the liqueur in cocktails, sipping it on the rocks, or throwing it back as a shot. It also pairs well with dalgona coffee as a toasty, salty treat.

In addition to this boozy offering, the brand is partnering with Los Angeles artisan s’mores bakeshop S’moreology to create its S’mores Skillet Kit, which includes a mini cast-iron skillet, non-alcoholic Baileys-infused marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers, skewers. and two branded mugs. It retails for $99 online.

Now, drinkers can smash those s’mores cravings this autumn — no campfire required.