For years, millennials have been setting the trends that dictate how the alcohol industry performs, and data from the 2022 State of the Wine Industry report shows that the generation is far less interested in vino than older generations. With wine losing significant share among younger drinkers to choices like spirits, seltzers, and RTDs, the wine industry has been forced to get creative — cashing in on trends by swapping out higher alcohol wines for low-ABV alternatives, and now, bringing millennials’ favorite toast topping to the winery.

Avocados have exploded in popularity in recent years, likely for their nutrient-dense contents and various culinary applications. The fruit is particularly popular among younger generations, and now, riding this wave of popularity, avocado wine has officially arrived.

Peter Schnebly of Schnebly Winery in Florida has produced Sweet Avocado and AvoVino, the first wines to be made with avocados. The Florida winery has been producing fruit wines, with tropical ingredients like coconut and guava, for years. However, these two labels are the winery’s first attempt at using avocados in their juice.

According to the winery’s website, during the fermentation process of avocado wines, the oils present in the fruit separate, yielding a lightly colored, crisp, acidic wine. In terms of flavor profiles, Sweet Avocado brings forward lemon zest on the nose for a “flavor that reminds you of a fun sunny day in the Florida keys.” AvoVino, a bit more complex, carries a citrus pear nose with notes of grapefruit for a lingering finish. The pioneering wines are exclusively available for purchase at Schnebly Winery.