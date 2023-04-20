The White Lotus star is the co-founder and face of Wood Milk, a new plant-based milk created from trees.

Okay, not really. The playful faux initiative by the team behind the viral Got Milk? campaign features Plaza offering milk drinkers the chance to get their non-dairy fix from the forest.

“Have you ever looked at a tree and thought — could I drink this?” Plaza says in an April 20 Instagram video. “I did, and that’s why I created Wood Milk.”

The campaign, which is timed for Earth Day, claims the wood milk is quintuple-filtered and is an “artisanal blend of trunks, roots and branches.” Plaza poses in playful images for the campaign, sporting a “Got Wood?” tee shirt and a chunky milk mustache. While the launch website confirms that no, Wood Milk isn’t actually a real product, the campaign is meant to help the California Milk Processor Board plant 10,000 trees through a partnership with environmental nonprofit One Tree Planted.

In a very meta moment during the video, Plaza “finds out” the product is fake and asks what she even invested in.

The website offers two cheeky tee shirts for purchase. The $20 shirts are composed of 100 percent organic cotton and boast a low environmental impact.

Aubrey Plaza could sell us anything, honestly — maybe even splinter-filled dairy products.