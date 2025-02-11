On Tuesday, Athletic Brewing Company announced that it is now the official non-alcoholic beer partner for over 100 Live Nation concert venues. The multi-year partnership will bring offerings from America’s largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer into venues and festivals across the country, including the Brooklyn Paramount, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and the Gorge Amphitheater.

It’s a move that sets Athletic up for continued momentum after a booming 2024. According to NielsenIQ, Athletic is the number one brand in the non-alcoholic beer category, claiming over 19 percent of the total market share after experiencing 50 percent growth last year.

It will also help fill the demand for a wider range of offerings at live music venues. According to a Live Nation 0% Proof Custom Study from September 2024, 70 percent of respondents reported wanting more beverage options at concerts. Now, concertgoers will be able to enjoy offerings like Athletic’s Run Wild IPA, Upside Dawn Golden, Free Wave Hazy IPA, and Athletic Lite, though selections will vary by venue.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Live Nation venues and bring Athletic’s great-tasting brews to center stage at some of the most iconic venues and festivals across the country,” said Athletic’s chief marketing officer Andrew Katz in a press release. “This partnership strikes a chord with concertgoers seeking non-alcoholic options that harmonize with their lifestyle. Now fans can enjoy the magic of live music and keep the beat without a buzz.”

In addition to being stocked behind the bar, those of legal drinking age will also be able to enjoy Athletic-specific activations at festivals and venues alike. Attendees will be able to sample a range of non-alcoholic beers, receive limited-edition merchandise, and participate in giveaways. Those performing at the shows will also have access to readily available Athletic brews while in the green room.

“We’re constantly finding new ways to give fans the best experience at our shows, and we’re excited to expand our offerings to match their evolving tastes,” Live Nation’s president of national and festival sales Maureen Ford shared in the release. “With Athletic now at more than 100 venues and festivals, fans will have even more choices during their most memorable moments.”