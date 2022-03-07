Young non-alcoholic brewery Athletic Brewing is debuting a lite variety, according to a press release shared today.

Athletic Brewing positions its new release, Athletic Lite, as a competitor to legacy brands like Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Lite, which are dominant in the lite category.

Athletic Lite, the company says, doesn’t compromise on taste in order to achieve its low-cal, low-carb profile.

“Athletic Lite was months in development, and definitely presented one of our biggest brewing challenges to date,” said John Walker, co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing, in a press release. “It turns out after many test batches we were able to perfect a recipe that we are very proud of: a crushable, refreshing, and great-tasting everyday brew for any occasion.”

The nascent craft beer company launched in 2017 and has since racked up a star-studded list of investors including cyclist Lance Armstrong, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie, restaurateur David Chang, and NFL players Justin Tuck and J.J. Watt. The brewery, headquartered in Stratford, CT, is nationally and internationally lauded, and was the first non-alcoholic brew to be featured on VinePair’s top 50 beers of the year list in 2019.