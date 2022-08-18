A September release of one of Ardbeg’s most rare spirits might pique Islay whisky collectors’ interest.

The release of Ardbeg Traigh Bhan No. 4 marks the fourth bottling of the sherry-cask-aged single malt, an emailed Aug. 17 press release states. This year’s expression, however, carries a unique flavor in its profile: smokey methanol.

This bottle is the fourth in the brand’s annual collection of Traigh Bhan whisky, an expression aged for 19 years. It’s inspired by the namesake Isle of Islay’s Traigh Bhan beach, a location known as “Singing Sands” to locals.

The brand describes this year’s expression as serving decadent flavors of chocolate, raisin, peanut brittle, and bitter coffee. It offers an almost “medicinal” tone on the finish, with methanol, spicy anise, and other sharp notes.

“Ardbeg 19 Years Old Traigh Bhan Batch 4 is another incredible iteration in the series,” master distiller Bill Lumsden states in the release. “It follows in the footsteps of previous bottlings, but thanks to some tweaks to the recipe, we’ve brought more woodsmoke, menthol, and aniseed to the fore. This is an impossibly balanced, not-to-be-missed Ardbeg.”

The flavor profile can be attributed in part to the whisky’s extra time spent in Oloroso sherry casks, compared to previous releases’ length of aging. The 46.2 percent ABV whisky is available at select spirit retailers, online, and at Ardbeg outlets. It’s priced at $299.99.

If the brand’s cult following is any indication, this release won’t be sticking around on shelves for long.