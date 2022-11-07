Sleigh, girl! Two holiday favorites are returning Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar as part of the chain’s signature $6 Mucho Sips promotion.

The Tipsy Reindeer and Berry Merry Colada Mucho Sips are back on Applebee’s menu starting Monday, according to a Nov. 7 press release. The holiday-themed drinks feature Smirnoff and Captain Morgan, offering premium spirit options for thirsty consumers.

The vodka-spiked Tipsy Reindeer is a fruity holiday punch featuring Smirnoff, Ocean Spray cranberry juice, passion fruit, and a lemon sour mix. Its frozen counterpart, the Merry Berry, is inspired by a tropical Piña Colada. It offers festive red and green layers of strawberry and melon liqueurs mixed with Captain Morgan rum.

New this year, both drinks will be served in Mucho-sized glasses with teeny Santa-shaped gummy garnishes. ‘Tis the season!

“Nothing brings friends and family together like the holidays — and what better way to celebrate than with our festive Sleigh Bell Sips,” vice president of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk states in the press release. “Our delicious $6 cocktails are the perfect way to spread holiday cheer and are a deal so good, even Santa wanted to get in on it! Hurry in today to your local Applebee’s to cheers to the happiest time of the year!”

The two limited-edition drinks are also available to-go where permitted by law.