After a three-year hiatus, Applebee’s is finally bringing back their iconic Dollarita. For a limited time throughout the month of October, patrons can take advantage of the beloved national chain’s famous one dollar Margarita promotion.

Launched for the first time in 2017, the Dollarita kickstarted Applebee’s $1 Drink of the Month program and is largely responsible for revitalizing the restaurant chain after a number of closures following the 2008 recession. Despite the massive success of the program — Applebee’s reported a 5.5 percent jump in sales in 2018 — the $1 drink promotion was discontinued due to challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and reimagined as a “Mucho Sips” promotion, bumping the price of drinks up to $5.

Now, after years of begging for the Dollarita’s return, the public’s outcry has finally been heard.

“The number one reason we decided to bring back the Dollarita is because it is the number one thing our guests are asking for us to bring back,” says Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer of Applebee’s. “It receives thousands and thousands of requests to come back to the Applebee’s menu and into our restaurants. We really wanted to provide a level of enjoyment for the people who are huge fans of the experience.”

The Dollarita will be available solely in the Original Margarita flavor. In addition to the Dollarita promotion, Applebees has also launched their premium-tequila focused “Mucho Drinks” promotion and Halloween-themed “Spooky Sips” menu additions.

“The Dollarita afforded us the opportunity to connect with a variety of different demographics, particularly the younger age groups,” Yashinsky says in reference to the campaign’s popularity among drinkers aged 21-26. “To be able to bring it back after a little more than a three-year hiatus is something we’re really excited about.”

The Dollarita campaign begins today, Oct. 1, and will be available at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar locations nationwide until the end of the month.