As August quickly winds to a close, Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar + Grill is launching a drink to keep those summer vibes going.

The Blue Tiki Manarita and frozen Cyclone Swirl Margarita now appear on menus for $7 each. The drinks include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila Teremana — a premium offering for the restaurant chain.

The blue Margarita features Johnson’s tequila “mixed with a juicy blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime,” according to Applebee’s. The frozen Cyclone Swirl is punchy with sweet ribbons of icy strawberry and mango.

“We’re proud to introduce our new $7 Mana Margaritas made with Teremana tequila, which is the fastest-growing, ultra-premium spirit in the country,” vice president of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk states in a press release. “We like to keep our guests in good spirits by sending them island vibes and tropical flavors in top-shelf Margaritas for an unbeatable price.”

This is not the first time Teremana has appeared on Applebee’s menus; the brand found its way into two Applebee’s drinks last summer. Like this year’s offerings, the 2021 Blue Aloha Margarita and Strawberry Coconut Margarita sold for $7 a pop.

Served in Applebee’s signature extra large “Mucho” glasses, the new Mucho Manarita Sips will be available through the end of summer at Applebee’s locations for dine-in. The Mucho Sips will also be offered to-go at participating Applebee’s locations.

In a 2021 press release introducing Margaritas with The Rock’s signature spirit, Applebee’s directs guests to “ask your server to ‘Bring the Mana.” We can’t say no to that.