Aperol’s popularity among devoted drinkers is majorly paying off for parent company Campari.

The spirits corporation recorded 23 percent growth in U.S. sales during the first quarter of 2023, according to Reuters. Earnings are up from 21 percent the previous year and are supported by strong consumer demand in the U.S., per Q1 company data. Aperol — which recorded year-over-year growth in the triple digits and stands as the company’s best-selling product — drove Campari’s increase in sales.

Tequila up-and-comer Espolòn has also shown exceptional popularity in early 2023. Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz attributed this to tequila’s status as “a global phenomenon” in a recent note to analysts.

Last year, the Aperol Spritz also enjoyed a generous amount of time on-screen in HBO’s series, “The White Lotus.” Actors were seen sipping the bright orange cocktail throughout the season — something that Kunze-Concewitz says boosted 2022 sales of Aperol, according to Insider.

In the company’s Q1 financial report, Campari notes several of Aperol’s consumer-facing initiatives launched over the past year. The brand maintained a sponsorship and physical presence in Venice, Italy to solidify the spritz’s “cultural relevance in the region.” An Aperol Alps Tour in France and pop-up events at Coachella also strengthened the brand’s global image.

“Campari Group delivered a very positive start to the year in a relatively small quarter. The organic performance was strong in a still volatile macroeconomic environment, driven by a solid underlying brand momentum in a resilient consumer environment,” Kenze-Concewitz states in the report. “Looking at the remainder of the year, the positive business momentum across key brand-market combinations is expected to continue thanks to strong brand equity and continued strength in the on-premise.”

As Spritz season approaches, it’s expected that Aperol demand will only increase.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!