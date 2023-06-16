Anheuser-Busch is promising financial assistance to its independent wholesalers following months of falling Bud Light sales. The corporation shared the sentiment in a brief company announcement on Thursday, signed by CEO Brendan Whitworth.

In the letter, Whitworth addresses frontline employees, wholesalers, and the company’s larger consumer base. A-B promises to “protect the jobs” of frontline workers and provide financial support (where legally allowed) to A-B’s network of independent wholesalers. A conservative boycott led to the continuous dips in Bud Light sales as well as harassment of Bud Light drivers, wholesalers, and other employees.

“We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer,” the statement reads. “As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer and earning our place in moments that matter to you.”

The company also posted a 6k filing this week, according to a June 15 newsletter by Beer Business Daily. The filing includes several financial benefits for wholesalers where legal, including sales incentives through the end of the year, increased credit lines, and fuel surcharge reimbursement.

On Friday, BBD reported that A-B plans to distribute support based on impact. Wholesalers will be assigned to one of three tiers of support based on how much they were effected in April and May of this month, and they will remain in these tiers for the remainder of 2023.

