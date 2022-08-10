Craft beer trailblazer Anchor Brewing Co. is offering one winner the opportunity of a brewing lifetime at its San Francisco location.

The California brewery announced the contest on Instagram Wednesday, offering an exclusive experience to act as a brewer for a day. The winner of the sweepstakes will also receive free air travel to San Francisco, and a three-day and two-night stay in the city.

The brand’s 2022 Brewer for a Day sweepstakes ends on Aug. 31 and is open to all adults over 21 in the contiguous United States. Contest entry, as well as a full list of terms and conditions, are now available on the contest website.

Next week kicks off the brand’s celebration of Steam Week, with activities and special products to mark the brand’s historic legacy and iconic beer. The annual recognition of lager Anchor Steam began in 2015 and has since expanded to breweries across the country.

Anchor Brewing, often regarded as the first craft brewer in the United States, first introduced its standout independent beer in 1971. Anchor Steam, a beer named for the brewery’s use of steam and open-air fermentation, quickly became popular and paved the way for the future of independent brewers.

The San Francisco brewer’s current location is now home to Anchor but formerly held a coffee roastery built in 1937. Over the company’s history, Anchor has moved six times but remains anchored to the West Coast city. It sold to Japanese alcohol giant Sapporo in 2017.