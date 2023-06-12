San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing will no longer distribute nationally, as confirmed by VinePair contributing editor Dave Infante. A brand representative tells Infante that Anchor will soon only be available in California. In-state sales comprise roughly 70 percent of the company’s total sales. It’s still unclear exactly when national sales will cease.

Infante first broke the distribution news on Twitter on June 9.

NEW: tipster tells me @SapporoBeer has decided to cease production of @AnchorBrewing’s historic Christmas Ale, and will no longer produce the brand’s portfolio for sale outside of the California market. Working to confirm with comms at both companies. Will update accordingly. — Dave Infante (@dinfontay) June 10, 2023

Anchor is also doing away with one of its most beloved brews. Christmas Ale, released every year since 1975, has become nearly synonymous with the brand and stands as a national cult-favorite among craft drinkers. Anchor cites manufacturing and packaging costs as the reasons for discontinuing the seasonal ale, adding that it’s unlikely that it will be released this year or the next.

The craft brewery’s full lineup is available in all 50 states, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Anchor Brewing, founded in 1896, was purchased by Sapporo in 2017 for $85 million. Its history dates back to the California Gold Rush, as original founder Gottlieb Brekle immigrated to the area in 1849.