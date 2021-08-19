Passengers flying on American Airlines will need to wait a little bit longer to enjoy a boozy beverage on board. As of Thursday, the company’s ongoing ban on in-flight alcohol service is extended through January 2022.

The original ban was enacted on May 29 following a physical altercation between a drunk passenger and Southwest Airlines flight attendant. American Airlines expected the ban to expire on Sept. 13 — the same day that Federal mask mandates were to be lifted — but pushed the date back as “unruly and unsafe” passengers persist in domestic travel.

“We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft,” a memo from American Airlines stated, according to NBC News.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called on airports to ban alcoholic to-go drinks.

But the ban does not affect all passengers equally. According to the American Airlines website, alcohol is only restricted for those flying economy. Anyone flying first or business class will still have access to a full beverage service.

If all the rules and mandates begin to infringe on your boozy flight experience, just remember Delta, United, and even Southwest Airlines all still offer in-flight alcohol (yes, even in economy).