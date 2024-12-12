On Thursday, America’s largest food delivery service DoorDash introduced a brand new awards list commemorating America’s favorite food delivery spots of the year, categorized by cuisine.

DoorDash curated the list based on its own criteria and methodology: it analyzed single-location and small- to medium-sized restaurants and brands with the highest customer ratings and over 1,000 reviews. From there, analysts examined the establishments in each cuisine type and manually selected a local favorite.

In addition to burgers, Japanese, and Thai food, Americans were also ordering their fare share of Italian, barbecue, and Vietnamese food in 2024. Boba — a Taiwanese drink made with tea, milk, ice, and tapioca balls — also makes an appearance, with the most orders placed at Edmond, Okla.’s Oklaboba.

“This list is not just a celebration of great food, but also a testament to the ‘local heroes’ who are an integral part of their communities,” Ian Simons, DoorDash’s vice president of partnerships and merchant success, commented in a press release. “These restaurants consistently deliver delicious meals, outstanding customer experiences, and go above and beyond to provide category-leading service for all DoorDash customers.”

Keep reading to discover the full list of the most popular places to order from in America, according to DoorDash.

America’s 10 Favorite Food Delivery Spots, According to DoorDash