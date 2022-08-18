A brewery that historically focused on traditional Belgian-style beers rather than IPAs is introducing the popular style to its core product offerings.

Allagash Brewing Company, notable for its mainstay Allagash White, announced the new beer on Wednesday. The brand’s first year-round IPA, Hop Reach, will be available at retailers starting January 2023.

The bold, full-bodied IPA sits at 6.8 percent ABV, according to an emailed press release. The brand describes the beer as highly balanced, offering a blend of citrus and tropical fruit alongside the IPA style’s unique bitterness.

“One of the pillars of our brewing process is innovation — in brewing, in ingredients, and in approach. Within the IPA style in particular, there’s a lot of room to create interesting new flavors and experiences,” Allagash founder Rob Tod said. “We were excited to put our innovation process to work, creating an IPA with our own spin that appeals to established Allagash fans and curious beer drinkers alike. Hop Reach is our own, uniquely Allagash IPA and we can’t wait for people to enjoy it as much as we do.”

Previously, the brand released several seasonal IPAs, but kept Allagash White as the core of its product portfolio.

Hop Reach was developed over the course of seven months, utilizing the company-wide pilot system to crowdsource ideas, as well as employee tastings to refine its profile. Over 400 employee reviews factored into the final product offering.

The beer will be available in a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans; a 6-pack of 12-ounce cans; and a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans. Similar to the brand’s other products, it will be found in 18 states and two cities across the east coast, midwest, and California.