Budget grocery chain Aldi’s is preparing for a very boozy summer.

The chain is dropping a fresh lineup of store-branded alcoholic products on April 21, according to a brand representative. Aldi’s 2023 offerings include the return of old summertime favorites like Don’t Mind If I Do Pinot Grigio and Vista Bay boozy tea, as well as an array of brand-new products.

Eight existing items will be returning to shelves this summer, and 11 new alcoholic offerings making their debut. All items retail for under $14 at the budget-friendly chain — even entire variety packs of ALDI’s new hard tea.

Several of the products feature fun, unexpected drink formats. Zarita Hard Seltzer Lemonade Freeze Pops ($13.99) will offer a fresh take on the classic, boardwalk-adjacent sipper. The Zarita low-calorie ice pops will retail for $13.99, and Cocktail Pouches will be sold individually for $1.89 each in warm weather-friendly flavors like Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Lime Margarita.

Aldi’s is also cashing in on the boozy tea craze with a selection under its All Play private label. The variety pack of Hard Teas ($13.99) includes flavors like Original Tea, Half Tea & Half Lemonade, Peach Tea, and Raspberry Tea. Multi-packs of its fruity blonde ale, Locken’s Tropical Pineapple Kolsch ($7.99), offer a similar fruit-forward character.

While shoppers will have to wait for the entire seasonal rollout to show up on shelves, fan favorites like Petit Coconut Wine ($7.99) and Vistosa Red Sangria ($6.99) will be available tomorrow. Keep reading to learn more about the full Summer 2023 lineup: