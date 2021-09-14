When Aldi first launched its line of wine and cheese advent calendars in 2018, products sold out within days. Back now by popular demand, Aldi recently teased the lineup for 2021.

The holiday packs are expected to go on sale Nov. 3, a day the supermarket chain designated “National Advent Calendar Day” in 2020.

While Aldi remains silent on what’s included in the 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar, customers can look to recent years for hints.

In 2019, the calendar arrived with 24 6-ounce bottles of wine, with options spanning red, white, bubbly, and rosé during the countdown to Christmas. The 2021 calendar will go on sale for $59.99 — a $10 markdown from last year.

But what good is wine without a cheese board to accompany it? Aldi also announced it is bringing back the Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar. These usually include 24 pieces of imported cheese and retail for around $15.

Though the rest of the calendar line won’t be revealed until October, we can rest well knowing that wine and cheese will surely be on the holiday menu.