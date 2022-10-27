A year after her “30”album debuted, Adele is offering new visuals for the album. In other words, the long-awaited music video for “I Drink Wine” is here.

The seven minute video’s song is about, well, anything other than wine. Consider us #disappointed.

The video opens with a faux river scene, complete with water reminiscent of a theme park splash ride. Adele floats into the frame on a red inner tube, looking as glamorous as ever.

She’s balancing a bottle of vino and a heavy pour of what appears to be rosé. The singer’s draped in a glitzy, gold-sequined dress — which reportedly weighs 70 pounds — so it’s understandable that she didn’t opt for a deep Merlot instead.

As she sips from her glass, Adele serenades a group of fishermen after singing the only lines in the tune about the namesake bevvy itself:

We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down

By puttin’ ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun, but now I only soak up wine

Choreographed swimmers swarm around Adele in the visual, offering the singer numerous glasses of vino as she floats down the river. She encounters more swimmers, fishermen, and numerous floating flowers during her journey downstream — quite a bit more eventful than most wine nights.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that she’d sing about wine, though — during this album’s development, it seems the beverage was on her mind. Last year, Adele told British Vogue, “I can handle my wine, I could drink five bottles of wine and have a normal conversation.”

While we don’t suggest trying that last part at home, we’d happily sip a glass with Adele anytime — with moderation, of course.