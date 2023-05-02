Soon, sipping a vodka cran will be as easy as cracking open a can.

Absolut Vodka is launching a canned Vodka Cranberry cocktail line in collaboration with Ocean Spray, according to a May 2 press release. The Vodka + Cran line, set to release in early 2024, will offer sparkling takes on the bar staple.

The launch includes a full flavor lineup of Vodka + Cran flavors, per the brand. (The brands haven’t yet revealed the four cranberry flavor combinations.) The products will be sold in 4- and 8-can variety packs as well as individual cans.

“Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice have long been enjoyed together at bars and in homes across the country,” says Natalie Accari, vice president of RTD & Convenience of Pernod Ricard North America, in the release. “We are very excited to be bringing this beloved classic cocktail to our consumers in a convenient new format.”

While Vodka + Cran won’t hit shelves until next year, the brands are currently focused on further product development.

“Ocean Spray’s cranberry heritage is bringing real juice credentials to the spirits category,” chief commercial officer and general manager Monisha Dabek says in the release.

Sweet, tart, and perfectly sippable — maybe it’s time to start drinking vodka crans again.