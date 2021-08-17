There is nothing better than a convenience store Slurpee delivered right to your door — unless it comes with a case of beers, or a bottle of wine.

As alcohol delivery services continue to expand, 7-Eleven has finally (fully) jumped onto the bandwagon. The company just teamed up with Minibar Delivery for an upcoming pilot program.

While alcohol sales will be limited to those 21 and older, the collaboration offers customers the chance to get 7-Eleven’s most iconic foods and drinks: Slurpees, Big Bite Hot Dogs, chips, and pizza are all on the menu.

The former products had all been available through the 7-Eleven delivery app (7NOW) launched in 2019. But the recent partnership is drinks-centric — providing customers with an extensive and convenient alcoholic beverage selection.

“In one year, our delivery footprint has more than doubled, with more than 90 percent of participating 7-Eleven stores offering delivery via third-party providers or our proprietary 7-Eleven Delivery app,” Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven Digital senior vice president, stated in a press release. “We are excited to collaborate with an established company like Minibar Delivery to bring our customers quick, convenient delivery of alcoholic beverages and mixers across the country.”

The program is only available in select states right now encompassing 600 stores. According to Fast Company, residents living in Florida, Texas, and Virginia can take part in the delivery service from their local 7-Elevens.

7-Eleven’s founder Joe C. Thompson had a simple philosophy: “Give the customers what they want, when and where they want it.” When it comes to booze and hot food delivered at any hour, what more can you ask for?