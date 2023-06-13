Your next frozen Cherry Coke might look a lot different.

7-Eleven is switching up its signature Slurpee branding, according to a company press release. As part of its new “Anything Flows” campaign, the convenience store chain is rolling out colorful new packaging for its small and large frozen beverage cups.

Each new cup features a rainbow gradient background and a bold, funky font.

“For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink,” Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer, says in the release. “Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand’s evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer’s day.”

The campaign arrives ahead of another important moment for the chain: its birthday. Each year on July 11 — a.k.a. 7/11 — the chain offers free small Slurpees at all of its 13,000 locations across the United States. To accompany the drink’s fresh look, the company is also debuting a line of colorful merchandise for the summer months. The “Brainfreeze” collection includes a cherry-red bomber jacket, branded reusable cups, and beach accessories.

Word on the street is that Slurpees taste even better with a boozy twist — but we’ll leave that up to you.