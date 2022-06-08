Lower East Side speakeasy Attaboy was crowned “The Best Bar in North America” on Tuesday by The 50 Best Awards. The tiny cocktail bar, founded by Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy, has been one of NYC’s most renowned speakeasies for over 12 years.

The list includes 11 other bars from across New York City, several from the West Coast, and six from Mexico City. Handshake Speakeasy was ranked as the best bar in Mexico, while Toronto’s Civil Liberties now boasts the title of best bar in Canada. La Factoria in San Juan, Puerto Rico ranks as the best bar in the Caribbean.

Attaboy has previously received praise from the 50 Best, placing eighth on the 2017 World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Looking for a great new drinks destination? Below is the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Rank Bar City/State Country
1 Attaboy New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City Mexico
3 Licoreria Limantour Mexico City Mexico
4 Katana Kitten New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
5 Kumiko Chicago, Ill. U.S.A.
6 Café La Trova Miami, Fla. U.S.A.
7 Baltra Bar Mexico City Mexico
8 Dante New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
9 Thunderbolt Los Angeles, Cali. U.S.A.
10 Civil Liberties Toronto Canada
11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen Mexico
12 La Factorila San Juan Puerto Rico
13 Kaito del Valle Mexico City Mexico
14 Sweet Liberty Miami, Fla. U.S.A.
15 Café de Nadie Mexico City Mexico
16 Hanky Panky Mexico City Mexico
17 Double Chicken Please New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
18 Service Bar Washington D.C. U.S.A.
19 Raised by Wolves San Diego, Cali. U.S.A.
20 Sabina Sabe Oaxaca Mexico
21 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara Mexico
22 Selva Oaxaca Mexico
23 Amor y Amargo New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
24 Jewel of the South New Orleans, La. U.S.A.
25 The Keefer Bar Vancouver Canada
26 Dear Irving New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
27 Overstory New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
28 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas, Nev. U.S.A.
29 El Pequeño Bar Montreal Canada
30 Employees Only New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
31 The Dead Rabbit New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
32 Broken Shaker Miami, Fla. U.S.A.
33 Friends and Family Oakland, Cali. U.S.A.
34 Death & Co Los Angeles, Cali. U.S.A.
35 Mace New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
36 Death & Co Denver, Colo. U.S.A.
37 Arca Tulum Mexico
38 Mother Toronto Canada
39 ABV San Francisco, Cali. U.S.A.
40 El Floridita Havana Cuba
41 Bar Raval Toronto Canada
42 Bar Leather Apron Honolulu, Hawaii U.S.A.
43 Clover Club New York City, N.Y. U.S.A.
44 Bitter & Twisted Phoenix, Ariz. U.S.A.
45 Cloakroom Montreal Canada
46 Julep Houston, Texas U.S.A.
47 Bar Mordecai Toronto Canada
48 Teardrop Portland, Ore. U.S.A.
49 Bar Kismet Halifax Canada
50 Genever Los Angeles, Cali. U.S.A.