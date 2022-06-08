Lower East Side speakeasy Attaboy was crowned “The Best Bar in North America” on Tuesday by The 50 Best Awards. The tiny cocktail bar, founded by Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy, has been one of NYC’s most renowned speakeasies for over 12 years.
The list includes 11 other bars from across New York City, several from the West Coast, and six from Mexico City. Handshake Speakeasy was ranked as the best bar in Mexico, while Toronto’s Civil Liberties now boasts the title of best bar in Canada. La Factoria in San Juan, Puerto Rico ranks as the best bar in the Caribbean.
Attaboy has previously received praise from the 50 Best, placing eighth on the 2017 World’s 50 Best Bars list.
Looking for a great new drinks destination? Below is the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars.
|Rank
|Bar
|City/State
|Country
|1
|Attaboy
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|2
|Handshake Speakeasy
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|3
|Licoreria Limantour
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|4
|Katana Kitten
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|5
|Kumiko
|Chicago, Ill.
|U.S.A.
|6
|Café La Trova
|Miami, Fla.
|U.S.A.
|7
|Baltra Bar
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|8
|Dante
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|9
|Thunderbolt
|Los Angeles, Cali.
|U.S.A.
|10
|Civil Liberties
|Toronto
|Canada
|11
|Zapote Bar
|Playa del Carmen
|Mexico
|12
|La Factorila
|San Juan
|Puerto Rico
|13
|Kaito del Valle
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|14
|Sweet Liberty
|Miami, Fla.
|U.S.A.
|15
|Café de Nadie
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|16
|Hanky Panky
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|17
|Double Chicken Please
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|18
|Service Bar
|Washington D.C.
|U.S.A.
|19
|Raised by Wolves
|San Diego, Cali.
|U.S.A.
|20
|Sabina Sabe
|Oaxaca
|Mexico
|21
|El Gallo Altanero
|Guadalajara
|Mexico
|22
|Selva
|Oaxaca
|Mexico
|23
|Amor y Amargo
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|24
|Jewel of the South
|New Orleans, La.
|U.S.A.
|25
|The Keefer Bar
|Vancouver
|Canada
|26
|Dear Irving
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|27
|Overstory
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|28
|Herbs & Rye
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|U.S.A.
|29
|El Pequeño Bar
|Montreal
|Canada
|30
|Employees Only
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|31
|The Dead Rabbit
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|32
|Broken Shaker
|Miami, Fla.
|U.S.A.
|33
|Friends and Family
|Oakland, Cali.
|U.S.A.
|34
|Death & Co
|Los Angeles, Cali.
|U.S.A.
|35
|Mace
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|36
|Death & Co
|Denver, Colo.
|U.S.A.
|37
|Arca
|Tulum
|Mexico
|38
|Mother
|Toronto
|Canada
|39
|ABV
|San Francisco, Cali.
|U.S.A.
|40
|El Floridita
|Havana
|Cuba
|41
|Bar Raval
|Toronto
|Canada
|42
|Bar Leather Apron
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|U.S.A.
|43
|Clover Club
|New York City, N.Y.
|U.S.A.
|44
|Bitter & Twisted
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|U.S.A.
|45
|Cloakroom
|Montreal
|Canada
|46
|Julep
|Houston, Texas
|U.S.A.
|47
|Bar Mordecai
|Toronto
|Canada
|48
|Teardrop
|Portland, Ore.
|U.S.A.
|49
|Bar Kismet
|Halifax
|Canada
|50
|Genever
|Los Angeles, Cali.
|U.S.A.