Despite shifts in its production and consumption, beer remains the most popular alcoholic beverage in the world, and companies from all over the world lead the industry.

According to data published by German hop trader BarthHass, the world’s top 40 brewers produced 1,623.77 million hectoliters of beer in 2023, accounting for 86.2 percent of all beer brewed across the globe — a 1.9 percent decrease year-over-year.

Anheuser Busch InBev brewed more beer than any other producer, cornering a 26.9 percent share of the world’s beer production. Despite that number being down by about 0.5 percent year-over-year, ABInBev still brewed more than twice the amount of beer than the world’s No. 2 producer, Heineken. Last year, the European beer giant brewed 242.60 million hectoliters, claiming a 12.9-percent share of the market. Rounding out the top three is China Res. Snow Breweries with a 5.9-percent share and 111.51 million hectoliters brewed.

Germany was, once again, the most heavily represented country in the top 40 list with six breweries represented including Radeberger Gruppe, Oettinger Gruppe, Paulaner Gruppe, TCB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Krombacher Gruppe, and Bitburger Braugruppe. China (China Res. Snow Breweries, Tsingtao Brewery Group, Yanjing, and Pearl River) and Japan (Asahi Group, Kirin, Suntory, and Sapporo) weren’t far behind, with each country claiming four of the top 40 companies.

Check out the rest of the world’s largest beer companies by output in million hectoliters below.

# Company Country Million hl 1 AB InBev Belgium 505.90 2 Heineken Netherlands 242.60 3 China Res. Snow Breweries China 111.51 4 Carlsberg Denmark 101.00 5 Molson Coors USA / Canada 83.77 6 Tsingtao Brewery Group China 74.10 7 Asahi Group Japan 65.00 8 BGI / Group Castel France 42.70 9 Yanjing China 39.42 10 Efes Group Turkey 35.70 11 Constellation Brands USA 34.40 12 Diageo (Guinness) Ireland 24.66 13 Kirin Japan 23.51 14 Grupo Petrópolis Brazil 21.00 15 San Miguel Corporation Philippines 17.83 16 Grupo Mahou – San Miguel Spain 16.20 17 CCU Chile 16.06 18 Pearl River China 14.03 19 Singha Corporation Thailand 13.99 20 Saigon Beverage Corp. (SABECO) Vietnam 13.00 21 Damm Spain 12.70 22 Radeberger Gruppe Germany 10.80 23 Suntory Japan 8.65 24 Sapporo Japan 8.06 25 Oettinger Gruppe Germany 7.50 26 Swinkels Family Brewers Netherlands 7.49 27 Beer Thai (Chang) Thailand 6.94 28 Paulaner Gruppe Germany 6.34 29 HiteJinro South Korea 5.98 30 TCB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Germany 5.80 31 Krombacher Gruppe Germany 5.74 32 Bitburger Braugruppe Germany 5.69 33 Olvi Group Finland 5.30 34 Estrella de Galicia Spain 5.03 35 R oyal Unibrew Denmark 4.90 36 Polar Venezuela 4.30 37 Financière ACP France 4.11 38 Moscow Brewing Company Russia 4.10 39 Martens Belgium 4.01 40 Obolon Ukraine 3.96

