In 2022, Anheuser Busch InBev brewed more beer than any other producer across the globe, cornering a 27.4 percent share of the world’s beer production. Following behind it with less than half the production per hectoliter was European giant Heineken, claiming a 13.6 percent share for themselves. Rounding out the top three is China Res. Snow Breweries — the most popular beer in China — with a 6.5 percent market share.
This data was collected and published by BarthHass, a German hop trader that controls around 30 percent of the market share. As a whole, the total of the top 40 brewers’ beer output was 2.4 percent more in 2022 than it was in 2021, accounting for 88.1 percent of all beer brewed in the world. According to BarthHass, 2022’s production was characterized by increasing output from the top 40 breweries — who have returned to pre-pandemic levels — while smaller, regional establishments struggled to retain volume losses sustained over the past few years.
Germany was, again, the most heavily represented country in the top 40 list, with six breweries represented including Radeberger Gruppe, Oettinger Gruppe, TCB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Krombacher Gruppe, Paulaner Gruppe, and Bitburger Gruppe. China is not far behind, though, claiming four of the top 40 beer companies: China Res. Snow Brewing, Tsingtao Brewery Group, Yanjing, and Pearl River, all of which fall in the top 20 producers.
Check out the full list of the world’s largest beer companies by output in million hectoliters:
|#
|Company
|Country
|Million hl
|1
|AB InBev
|Belgium
|518.0
|2
|Heineken
|Netherlands
|256.9
|3
|China Res. Snow Breweries
|China
|122.2
|4
|Carlsberg
|Denmark
|102.4
|5
|Molson Coors
|USA / Canada
|82.3
|6
|Tsingtao Brewery Group
|China
|79.6
|7
|Asahi Group
|Japan
|59.3
|8
|BGI / Group Castel
|France
|43.7
|9
|Yanjing
|China
|37.7
|10
|Efes Group
|Turkey
|34.0
|11
|Constellation Brands
|USA
|33.2
|12
|Group Petrópolis
|Brazil
|26.0
|13
|Kirin
|Japan
|24.4
|14
|Diageo (Guiness)
|Ireland
|23.9
|15
|CCU
|Chile
|17.6
|16
|San Miguel Corporation
|Philippines
|17.4
|17
|Saigon Beverage Corp. (SABECO)
|Vietnam
|15.3
|18
|Grupo Mahou – San Miguel
|Spain
|15.3
|19
|Singha Corporation
|Thailand
|14.6
|20
|Pearl River
|China
|13.4
|21
|Damm
|Spain
|12.7
|22
|Radeberger Gruppe
|Germany
|11.0
|23
|Beer Thai (Chang)
|Thailand
|8.7
|24
|Suntory
|Japan
|8.1
|25
|Oettinger Gruppe
|Germany
|8.0
|26
|Sapporo
|Japan
|7.8
|27
|Swinkels Family Brewers
|Netherlands
|7.3
|28
|TCB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
|Germany
|7.1
|29
|Krombacher Gruppe
|Germany
|6.0
|30
|Paulaner Gruppe
|Germany
|6.0
|31
|Bitburger Braugruppe
|Germany
|5.8
|32
|HiteJinro
|South Korea
|5.5
|33
|Olvi Group
|Finland
|5.2
|34
|Hanoi Beverage Corp. (HABECO)
|Vietnam
|5.0
|35
|Royal Unibrew
|Denmark
|4.8
|36
|Estrella de Galicia
|Spain
|4.8
|37
|Polar
|Venezuela
|4.1
|38
|Obolon
|Ukraine
|4.0
|39
|Moscow Brewing Company
|Russia
|3.9
|40
|Martens
|Belgium
|3.5
