In 2022, Anheuser Busch InBev brewed more beer than any other producer across the globe, cornering a 27.4 percent share of the world’s beer production. Following behind it with less than half the production per hectoliter was European giant Heineken, claiming a 13.6 percent share for themselves. Rounding out the top three is China Res. Snow Breweries — the most popular beer in China — with a 6.5 percent market share.

This data was collected and published by BarthHass, a German hop trader that controls around 30 percent of the market share. As a whole, the total of the top 40 brewers’ beer output was 2.4 percent more in 2022 than it was in 2021, accounting for 88.1 percent of all beer brewed in the world. According to BarthHass, 2022’s production was characterized by increasing output from the top 40 breweries — who have returned to pre-pandemic levels — while smaller, regional establishments struggled to retain volume losses sustained over the past few years.

Germany was, again, the most heavily represented country in the top 40 list, with six breweries represented including Radeberger Gruppe, Oettinger Gruppe, TCB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Krombacher Gruppe, Paulaner Gruppe, and Bitburger Gruppe. China is not far behind, though, claiming four of the top 40 beer companies: China Res. Snow Brewing, Tsingtao Brewery Group, Yanjing, and Pearl River, all of which fall in the top 20 producers.

Check out the full list of the world’s largest beer companies by output in million hectoliters:

# Company Country Million hl 1 AB InBev Belgium 518.0 2 Heineken Netherlands 256.9 3 China Res. Snow Breweries China 122.2 4 Carlsberg Denmark 102.4 5 Molson Coors USA / Canada 82.3 6 Tsingtao Brewery Group China 79.6 7 Asahi Group Japan 59.3 8 BGI / Group Castel France 43.7 9 Yanjing China 37.7 10 Efes Group Turkey 34.0 11 Constellation Brands USA 33.2 12 Group Petrópolis Brazil 26.0 13 Kirin Japan 24.4 14 Diageo (Guiness) Ireland 23.9 15 CCU Chile 17.6 16 San Miguel Corporation Philippines 17.4 17 Saigon Beverage Corp. (SABECO) Vietnam 15.3 18 Grupo Mahou – San Miguel Spain 15.3 19 Singha Corporation Thailand 14.6 20 Pearl River China 13.4 21 Damm Spain 12.7 22 Radeberger Gruppe Germany 11.0 23 Beer Thai (Chang) Thailand 8.7 24 Suntory Japan 8.1 25 Oettinger Gruppe Germany 8.0 26 Sapporo Japan 7.8 27 Swinkels Family Brewers Netherlands 7.3 28 TCB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Germany 7.1 29 Krombacher Gruppe Germany 6.0 30 Paulaner Gruppe Germany 6.0 31 Bitburger Braugruppe Germany 5.8 32 HiteJinro South Korea 5.5 33 Olvi Group Finland 5.2 34 Hanoi Beverage Corp. (HABECO) Vietnam 5.0 35 R oyal Unibrew Denmark 4.8 36 Estrella de Galicia Spain 4.8 37 Polar Venezuela 4.1 38 Obolon Ukraine 4.0 39 Moscow Brewing Company Russia 3.9 40 Martens Belgium 3.5

