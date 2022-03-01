In the luxury wine market, a bottle’s price tag reflects its rarity, terroir, as well as the cost of production and raw materials. Whether or not a steep price is an accurate indicator of quality is up for debate, but the allure around and fascination with pricey wine persists. WineSearcher maintains a list, updated daily, of the most expensive wines available on the U.S. market today, dominated (unsurprisingly) by Cabernet Sauvignons.
Read on to find out which bottle holds the number one spot:
25. Bryant Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $659
24. Hundred Acre ‘Deep Time’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $680
23. Silver Oak Cellars ‘Premiere Napa Valley’ Come Together Right Now Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $687
22. Hundred Acre ‘Few and Far Between’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $688
21. ZD Wines Abacus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $699
20. Ghost Horse Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $700
19. Beaulieu Vineyard Rarity Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $706
18. Marcassin Estate Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, USA
Average price: $707
17. Continuum Estate ‘Premiere Napa Valley’ Red Blend, Oakville, USA
Average price: $714
16. MacDonald Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, USA
Average price: $782
15. Amici Cellars ‘Premiere Napa Valley’ Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, USA
Average price: $818
14. Schrader Cellars ‘Old Sparky’ Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $832
13. Promontory, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $867
12. Kongsgaard The Judge Chardonnay, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $894
11. Tusk Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $941
10. Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, USA
Average price: $949
9. Realm Cellars The Absurd Proprietary Red, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $1,255
8. Sine Qua Non Stockholm Syndrome Syrah, Central Coast, USA
Average price: $1,282
7. Sine Qua Non Stockholm Syndrome Eleven Confession Vineyard Grenache, Central Coast, USA
Average price: $1,345
6. Harlan Estate, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $1,476
5. Ghost Horse Vineyard ‘Fantome’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $1,800
4. Ghost Horse Vineyard ‘Apparition’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $3,000
3. Ghost Horse Vineyard ‘Spectre’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $4,222
2. Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
Average price: $5,010
1. Screaming Eagle Sauvignon Blanc, Oakville, USA
Average price: $6,189