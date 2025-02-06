In the mid-20th century, winemakers in Barolo were fine-tuning their practices to craft wines that hold up to the high standards we have today. At this time, most of the wines hailing from Barolo were blends of Nebbiolo sourced from all over the region. Things started shifting in the 1950s when a handful of Italian winemakers took a cue from Burgundy and started producing single-vineyard wines to showcase Barolo’s varied terroir. But one thing was missing: an established system for denoting these specific vineyards on their wine labels.

This remained the case until 2010 when Italy set up the Menzione Geografica Aggiuntivam (MGA) system or “additional geographic mentions.” It essentially functions like Burgundy’s cru system, and Barolo currently boasts a whopping 181 different MGAs.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith discusses how Barolo’s MGA system came to be and why other Italian winemaking regions are starting to follow suit. Tune in for more.

