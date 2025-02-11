When it comes to bar and restaurant staff, they know a thing or two because they’ve seen a thing or two. The hospitality industry exposes its employees to people from all walks of life, offering a brief glimpse into the lives of those who belly up to the bar. Given the sheer number of folks bartenders and servers interact with, it’s not uncommon for them to encounter some… peculiarities.

A recent post on the r/bartenders subreddit revealed some of these peculiarities when user luxtp asked their fellow mixologists, “What’s the strangest thing you’ve picked up end of night?”(sic). Needless to say, the responses were a fascinating mix. For luxtp, the weirdest thing found at the end of a shift was a miniature, old-timey sailing ship — fully intact — with “I suck at Catan” written on the center sail. But that was only the tip of the iceberg.

From actual dead birds to post-op care instructions, here are the weirdest things guests have left behind at bars and restaurants, according to Reddit.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Dentures… but only half a set.

Admittedly, it’s not the weirdest thing in the world for a guest to have left dentures behind following a meal or a round of drinks. What is weird, however, is grabbing half a set of false teeth and forgetting the other half on the table. Especially if the half that was abandoned is the top set. Similar to the bartender who discovered these dentures, we, too, can’t help but wonder how their owner didn’t notice them missing.

User Bobana112 commented:

“A set of dentures, top set, btw. Always have wondered how come they didn’t notice. Always have wondered how come they didn’t come back for them.”

Evidence of a crisis of faith.

It’s relatively common to hear of individuals struggling with their religion as adults. What’s not common? Confronting proof of that struggle in a bar bathroom stall of all places. Especially when the proof is unused — but open — contraception resting atop holy texts.

User wwwaster commented:

“An UNUSED condom out of its packet and a copy of the bible. Together. In a toilet stall.”

A (real) dead bird.

There’s a lot to think about with this one. First of all, how the hell did this guest even enter the establishment carrying a bird? Did nobody have any questions regarding the patron walking around with dead game? Beyond the obvious questions here, we’re also curious as to how this person managed to leave the deceased animal behind. If they were so preoccupied with bringing it to the bar in the first place, you would think they would be sure to take it home with them. Good thing they remembered to come back.

User Spewpid commented:

“A dead grouse (the bird), with one wing… guy came back and asked if i found it…”

A massive musical instrument.

We can understand bar patrons leaving behind instruments like recorders — especially if they’re parents of children in third or fourth grade. Full-sized piano accordions? That’s harder to believe. But that’s exactly what happened at this Redditor’s bar, and the rightful owner appears to have never noticed it missing. The user was kind enough to include a photo of the instrument, which they have kept and displayed on their at-home bookshelf.

User caseyjonesone commented:

“A really nice and really old working accordion!”

Recovery instructions for medical procedures.

It’s not great to leave any of your personal belongings at a bar or restaurant, but it’s especially bad to leave post-operation recovery instructions behind. Especially if that operation was a colonoscopy — which requires plenty of hydration to adequately recuperate. We can’t imagine alcohol did much to hydrate this guest. But hey, it’s probably better that this bartender found recovery instructions and not an at-home Cologuard kit.

User chickenofthehen commented:

“The aftercare instructions for a colonoscopy”

Horse masks, and Santas, and crutches, oh my!

While a few responses in the thread made us want to avoid some bars at all costs, others had us wishing we knew where the commenter worked so we could get in on the fun. And wherever this Redditor works sounds like a blast. Not one, not two, but multiple foam swords left behind? Several singular shoes, but never a full pair? Dancing and singing Santa decorations? Either this bar attracts some of the most entertaining people on the planet or it serves enough alcohol to make them that way. Either way, we want in.

User Hatemynose00 commented:

“Multiple foam swords A dancing/singing Santa decoration Multiple single shoes, never a pair A rubber horse mask A walking stick, another time it was CRUTCHES And the time we found a postcard to someone’s mother, my boss bought a stamp and posted it cause he felt bad (it was addressed to a different country)”

*Image retrieved from bignai via stock.adobe.com