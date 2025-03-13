In the world of wine, grape varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay tend to take up a lot of the conversation. It’s not necessarily a bad thing — there are tons (and tons) of phenomenal bottles worth checking out in each of these categories. But their popularity often means that some pretty spectacular wines made from less common grapes in unsuspecting regions get overlooked.

To learn more about which wines are criminally underappreciated, we asked sommeliers and wine professionals from across the country to share their opinions. From Loire Valley Sauvignon Blancs that aren’t Sancerre to indigenous Swiss and Greek grapes that deserve more love, here are 20 of the most underrated wines and wine regions, according to the best in the business.

The most underrated wines, according to wine professionals:

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

Sun Red from Andreas Kontozisis and Aphrodite Tousia

Wines from the Uco Valley in Mendoza, Argentina

Pinot Noir from Chile’s Central Valley

Cisteller Xarel-lo 2022

New York Reds

Didier Fornerol Côte de Nuits-Villages

Carignan

Bodegas Alto Moncayo “Veraton” Garnacha

Sherry

Merlot

Aglianico

Grenache- and Mourvèdre-based Reds from Provence

Carignan-based Red Blends from Languedoc-Roussillon

Azores Wines

Crémant du Jura

Jacquère from Savoie

Completer

Sumoll

Touraine AOC Sauvignon Blanc

Cabernet Franc

“While it’s not exactly under the radar, I think Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is still terribly underrated. People recognize the name Montepulciano, but still often confuse it with the Montepulciano grape from Abruzzo. This ‘noble wine’ from Montepulciano in Tuscany is such an elegant, versatile, expression of Sangiovese that somehow still gets left behind the recognizable Chianti and the powerful Brunello di Montalcino in the conversation. It gives uniquely plummy fruit, wonderful violet character, and such graceful balance. The riservas and even the classic bottlings can also age incredibly well, and at their modest price point, offer amazing value. One of my current favorites is the 2015 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva from Tenuta Gracciano della Seta. With 10 years of age, the refined tannins have integrated beautifully into the wine, and the nose has that perfect balance of dried black cherry and more savory notes of leather, tobacco, and dried Italian herbs. It is a complete wine, and pairs well with a myriad of foods.” —Erin Lindstone, sommelier, Barolo Grill, Denver

“Andreas Kontozisis and his partner Aphrodite Tousia are organic growers and winemakers in Karditsa, Greece. They are working passionately with the area’s indigenous grapes, primarily Limniona, a grape with little historical documentation. Limniona is quite promising and unique in the Greek context, with a more mountainous character and juicy elegance that differentiates it from other Greek reds. It’s fruity and floral with a little bit of spice and alpine character. We have the Sun Red at Gus and Marty’s and people really love it!” —Sarah Schneider, co-owner, Gus and Marty’s, Brooklyn

“Having just visited the Uco Valley in Mendoza, Argentina, I am very much excited about the wealth and diversity of wines produced in this region. The Mendoza we know is the center for Malbec production (and in many ways it certainly is), but what we rarely talk about are the myriad soils in this region, carved out over alluvial fans over millions of years, giving rise to growing conditions from Gualtallary to San Pablo and Altamira. Malbec from this high altitude — often above 1,000 meters — is well known, but we don’t talk about other varieties such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Bonarda, and even Riesling and Pinot Noir at 1,700 meters above sea level. Mendoza also has the spirit of experimentation, with many avant-garde producers choosing to play with fermentation vessels and varieties. Producers to watch out for are Zuccardi, Canopus, and Un Lugar en Los Andes to name a few.” —Jhonel Faelnar, beverage director, Atoboy, NYC

“South America right now is crushing it. There are several budget-friendly wines (many $10-$15) produced there but they drink way above that price point. I really like the Pinot Noirs coming from here, especially Chile’s Central Valley. Very earthy, not as fruit-forward as California and Washington varietals, but they have a backbone to them. You get some of the nice fruit notes but with more of a structure and backbone.” —Billy Turner, sommelier and beverage manager, Aveline & Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

“I think the most underrated wine is a still Xarel-lo from Penedès. Xarel-lo is similar to Chardonnay in that it holds up to any type of winemaking, allowing for it to showcase the ability of the producer, while still maintaining its own varietal uniqueness. They are age-worthy, so delicious, and have amazing value. One of my favorite examples from this past year is the Cisteller Xarel-lo 2022. Cisteller has been thoughtfully recultivating historically overproduced lands in Penedès and they balance traditional methods with expressive, minimally interventive winemaking. Any producer that’s a part of the Vida Penedès Wine Collective is likely a great place to start tasting still Xarel-lo wines.” —Ren Peir, sommelier, Flatiron Wine & Spirits / Ren Peir Consulting, NYC

“Red wine from New York. I know that’s very general, especially because the fashionable reputation for modern New York was largely built on Finger Lakes Riesling. But I’m talking about red wine from across the entire state. Try the Malbec from Bedell Cellars on the North Fork, which we’ve been pouring by the glass practically since we opened in 2021. It’s lean and has crunchy red and black berry-like fruit notes, closer to a Cahors than an Argentine Malbec. In the Hudson Valley, look for Gamay Noir from Fjord or Whitecliff Vineyards, both of which are estate-grown. There’s also the unoaked Cabernet Franc from Lamoreaux Landing (#iykyk); and the Osmote DeChaunac, a red hybrid grape that I was led to understand no one wanted anything to do with because of dubious plantings made in haste in the 1970s. What Ben at Osmote has done is add leftover Cabernet Franc skins to the ferment, which makes up for the missing tannins in the otherwise boring examples of this grape/wine. His is a beautifully sessionable table wine that will make you crave roast chicken. And there are more of these sneaky delicious red wines made from hybrid grapes. Finally, move further north and west to the Niagara Escarpment on the New York side where you’ll find skinny-fat Pinot Noir growing on limestone at Arrowhead Spring Vineyards. All of these wines when compared to their counter-benchmarks from elsewhere in the world are all still criminally underpriced. Get them while the gettin’ is still good!” —Paul Brady, owner, Paul Brady Wine, Beacon, N.Y.

“Burgundy wines are highly sought after for their world-class expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. However, their prestige often comes with a high price tag, which can be a barrier for those looking to explore Burgundian wines for the first time. As sommeliers, we seek both value and compelling stories when selecting wines, whether for a restaurant, dining out, or simply shopping for ourselves. In this regard, the wines of Didier Fornerol offer exceptional value and remain somewhat under the radar. Formerly the vineyard manager and cellar master at Domaine de l’Arlot, a benchmark estate in Nuits-Saint-Georges, Didier Fornerol brings the same dedication and craftsmanship to his own wines. His Côte de Nuits-Villages bottlings, especially the 2021 and 2022 vintages, showcase classic Burgundian character at a more accessible price point. Typically available for around or under $50, these wines offer an outstanding opportunity to experience high-quality Burgundy without the premium price tag.” —David Cortes, lead sommelier, Majordomo, Los Angeles

“I think Carignan is a criminally underrated varietal. It can be a medium- to full-bodied red with high acid and fine tannins. There’s red berry fruit like pomegranate, macerated strawberry, cranberry [along with] licorice, spices, minerality, and earthiness. I’ve also had some lighter, fresher styles that are bright with high acid and summer-worthy with a chill.” —Gavin Ferrara, wine director, Hawksmoor, NYC

“There is a very petite domain in Spain called Bodegas Alto Moncayo, located in Campo de Borja, next to Zaragoza. It currently produces wine from 120 hectares of native mountain strains of Garnacha planted decades ago on the slopes of the Moncayo foothills in unique red clay soil mixed with slate. There is little organic matter in the soil, and it is not very deep. The vines are grown in bushes of native clones oriented towards the southwest. It was founded in 2002 as a partnership between Andalucia producer Jorge Ordóñez, Australian winemaker Chris Ringland, and Bodegas Borsao, one of the largest and most influential producers in the Campo de Borja appellation. The best and most underrated of their wines is their entry-level Bodegas Alto Moncayo ‘Veraton’ Garnacha. ‘Veraton’ combines modernity and freshness. Made from Garnacha vines between 30 and 50 years old and aged in barrels for 16 months, it’s a wine with a pleasant collection of balsamic notes, chocolate, and black fruits, warm in the mouth with an immensely pleasing finish.” —Quentin Laurent, general manager, Kindling, Chicago

“Sherry is an astonishing wine. Most are dry, which people forget about when they think of fortified wine, and most styles carry a strong, savory identity from time under flor (the film-forming, protective yeast). Light, saline, and nutty Finos and Manzanillas are perfect to pair with an array of dishes; I often choose one with roasted root vegetables. Olorosos are amazing. They smell sweet, with strong caramel aromas from oxidative aging, but are still dry, so they work well for aperitifs or with cocktails. The ‘best of both worlds’ — Amontillado and Palo Cortado — are two styles that are aged both biologically under flor and oxidatively, which adds a further layer of complexity. The fractional blending solera system is so cool; if the solera has been in existence for 50 years, there are likely molecules of a 50-year-old wine in your glass. Plus, high-quality sherries aren’t that expensive; we carry quite a few under $25. For variety and value, sherry is definitely underrated.” —Annie Edgerton, wine and spirits educator, Flatiron Wines & Spirits / host of the podcast “Wine Minx: Uncorked,” New York City

“Merlot is often considered a wildly underrated wine due to the misconceptions about its quality and the negative reputation it received from a movie over 20 years ago. But Merlot is a generous, fast-growing, and easy-to-cultivate grape that produces a fruit-forward, drinkable wine without needing to reduce yields, unlike the more delicate varieties such as Pinot Noir or Chardonnay. Two fantastic selections that show you how impressive Merlot can be are the Château Pétrus, a rare and vintage wine that can be purchased anywhere between $1,500 and $4,000 a bottle, and Seven Hills Merlot, an old-vine Merlot from the Walla Walla Valley in Washington that can be purchased around $30 a bottle. The irony is that Merlot, while often seen as ordinary, has also been the basis of great meals as it is a wine that pairs well with virtually any dish and conversation.” —Daniel Beedle, assistant director of food & beverage, Birch & Bloom, Kimpton The Forum Hotel, Charlottesville, Va.

“One of the most criminally underrated grapes comes from Campania, a small region in Southern Italy. The grape, Aglianico, is often referred to as the ‘Barolo of the South’ and is the principal grape of the DOCG Taurasi. It produces elegant, complex, and refined wines with pronounced savory notes of black pepper and smoke, complemented by deeper, sweeter flavors of black cherry and plum. Wines made from Aglianico are excellent for extended aging due to their abundant tannins and high acidity.” —Rutilio Ruiz, sommelier, Porter House Bar + Grill, NYC

“There’s lots of underrated wines out there but one that’s top of mind for me right now are some of the red wines of Provence and Languedoc-Roussillon in France. Whether it’s some of the Grenache- or Mourvèdre-based blends and Rolle (Vermentino)-based whites from Provence, or the really beautiful Carignan-based reds over in the L-R region, I find that a lot of these wines punch above their price point more often than not.” —Dustin Wilson, master sommelier / co-founder, Apres Cru Hospitality

“Wines from the Azores are not to be missed. The volcanic whites from the Azores show great salinity and minerality with racy acid — great for aperitivo or enjoyed alone. I love supporting smaller producers and these middle-of-the-Atlantic islands are making incredible wines.” —Becca Powelson, wine director, Carta Wine Bar, NYC

“The most underrated wine in my opinion is Cabernet Franc. It is very big and can easily make for a great steak pairing or even a cigar pairing. Very few wineries produce 100 percent Cabernet Franc wines, which makes it quite rare; it’s mainly used to blend with other varietals to give it balance and depth. My favorite wines to enjoy would have to be Bordeaux overall. They are the perfect blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, Petit Verdot, and Malbec. I believe any Bordeaux blend at any price point would be an experience to our senses.” —Ryan Mandap, restaurant manager, The Café at Alma, San Diego

“There are two regions in eastern France that tend to be overlooked because of their unfamiliarity with the consumer: Jura and Savoie. Jura is located between Burgundy and Switzerland and named after the Jura mountains, which are rich in limestone and clay. Both contribute to the wine’s mineral undertones, and the cooler climate preserves acidity, making these wines fresh and lively. I especially enjoy their Crémant du Jura wines, which are sparkling wines made in the traditional method, the same as Champagne, but provide a nice alternative in pricing. Savoie is located southeast of Jura within the French Alps near Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc. The region is most famous for its skiing, so their wines kind of take a back seat, but these are true mountain wines. Limestone soils and a cool climate help shape wines that are fruit-forward, crisp, and mineral-driven. One of my favorite local grapes is Jacquère, which is a delicious white wine at an always affordable price.” —Kisong Mun, sommelier, The Dearborn, Chicago

“I think one of the most underrated wines in the world is a grape called Completer. It actually only exists in Switzerland nowadays and is unfortunately on the brink of extinction; estimates say that there are only around 20 acres left in total. The most important region for it is called Graubünden, all the way in the east of Switzerland. It’s very much a cool-climate region, which is great for Completer as it needs a long ripening time so it can develop even more complex aromas. My two favorite producers for it have two very different approaches on how to interpret the grape variety. One is Donatsch, which follows a richer and more intense dynamic, almost going into a Rhône white style: rich, luscious, and intense but with a very high acidity, which is typical for the grape. And then there is the young Roman Hermann, who takes a different approach and goes more into the Burgundian direction, which is mineral and salt-like. Due to the very limited amounts, you very rarely see or even get these bottles in the U.S., but when you visit Switzerland, make sure you give it a try!” —Max Weber, sommelier, Libera, NYC

“Sumoll (usually pronounced soo-moy) is a varietal native to the Catalonian region in Spain. The grape nearly disappeared during the push a few decades ago to plant international grape varieties, but is now being championed by a few dedicated winegrowers seeking to revitalize it. With a light to medium body, good acidity, and red fruit and herbal flavors, many will find it stands up well to Pinot Noir and Malbec. It will certainly be interesting to see how this grape expands in its range of expressions as more vintners take up the challenge of bringing this grape back to its rightful place in the pantheon of Spanish grapes.” —Kai Wilson, bar manager, Mercat a la Planxa, Chicago

“Sauvignon Blanc from the Touraine AOC Appellation. Sauvignon Blanc is considered a delicate grape in the vineyards, and it is one of those early ripening varietals that reflects the terroir where it’s planted. While it originated in Bordeaux, it does particularly well in the Loire Valley, where the cooling effects of the Atlantic Ocean’s breezes influence the wines. Its most famous AOC appellation is Sancerre, which produces bright, flinty, and refreshing citrusy wines that have dominated the market, but there is a criminally underrated appellation to be discovered for those looking for a great Sauvignon value: Touraine. I love Touraine wines because of its very diverse terroir that includes limestone, flinty clay, sand, or gravel; and with nearly 150 wine-producing villages, there are many expressions to be explored. In general, Sauvignon from Touraine can be richer in fruit character and highly aromatic. Depending on its terroir and producer, they can even deliver a more ‘New World’ tasting profile. What’s undeniable is its incredible value!” —David Orellana, beverage director, Grand Brasserie, NYC

“In the wide vast universe of Vitis vinifera lies Riesling, a grape so misunderstood, so mired in fake news and wine trauma, it’s hard to know where to even unpack. I am the chicken little of German wine. The sky is falling, time is of the essence. Self-proclaimed, unabashed devotee, proselytizing and converting non-believers one bottle at a time. Wow, how original, another somm or wine nerd likes Riesling, ooh la la. Au contraire despite the cliché, Riesling, specifically from Germany (the holy land), is sometimes intentionally obfuscating. Why?

Degrees of ripeness are not to be confused with degrees of residual sugar. The selection of grapes at a certain point of evolution in its growing season can sometimes be fresh, other times more stuffy, maybe even afflicted with Botrytis or noble rot, a.k.a. good rot. [There’s also] complicated wine laws and labeling requirements. All of these variables speak to the unique compartmentalization and kaleidoscopic range and possibility that Riesling brings to the equation. Now the question lies in where the heck to begin this great undertaking. The key to understanding German wine lies in the systems in place that govern how a wine can be named on the label. A little categorical know-how will arm you with the knowledge and power to wield the greatsword and make an educated decision or choice.

Take the plunge with an off-dry Riesling, perhaps a simpler offering from a good producer like Weiser-Künstler Riesling Feinherb. This is a simple off-dry style that translates not only the sense of place of the Traben-Trarbach in Mosel, but you also get a window into an amazing producer’s broad-stroke bottling for short money. Intensely filigreed, it’s a masterclass in fencing and high-performance farming that’s not for the weary, nor those with intense fears of heights. Producers like Koehler-Ruprecht in Pfalz who farm the great Kallstadter Saumagen produce such round classical baroque-style expressions of Riesling that completely shatter the austere sharp angular Mosel style, yet are so perfectly characteristic of a sultrier expression of Riesling. They delight the senses and yet are unique and unmatchable. There are countless producers, and places to experience, and the best part is every year Mother Nature rolls the dice and these amazing producers respond with a specific idea or motif in mind with that vintage. Every year is different and yet every year is the same. Difference and repetition are the name of the game. Find a bottle of quality German Riesling and take the plunge.” —Nader Asgari-Tari, director of wine, BCB3 Hospitality

