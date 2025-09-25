When it comes to red wines, few are as revered as Cabernet Sauvignon. As the most planted red wine grape variety in the world, Cabernet is abundant and extremely versatile, but it can often be expensive. Regions like Bordeaux and Napa Valley have harnessed the power of the grape and leveraged its quality — bumping up the prices of Cabernet Sauvignon around the world.

That doesn’t mean that all Cabernets exist in these exclusive price brackets, though. In fact, there are plenty of Cabs on the market that punch well above their weight, offering phenomenal quality at prices that just can’t be beat. To learn more about what some of these wines are, we asked wine professionals from across the country to name some Cabernet Sauvignons that offer tremendous value for the price.

From Sonoma Cabernets delivering lush black fruit and grippy tannins to bold Tuscan expressions, check out the best bang-for-your-buck Cabernets below.

The best bang-for-your-buck Cabernet Sauvignon, according to sommeliers:

Honig Vineyard and Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

Longevity Wines Cabernet Sauvignon

Inconnu ‘Kitsune’

Tolaini ‘Legit’ Cabernet Sauvignon

Darioush Signature Cabernet Sauvignon

Upwell Cabernet Sauvignon

BloodRoot Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles, Columbia Valley, Uco Valley, and Maipo Valley

Sadon Huguet ‘Expression Calcaire 14’

Antiyal, Valle del Maipo Cabernet Sauvignon Pura Fe

Aslina Wines Cabernet Sauvignon

Malatinszky Noblesse Serena Rubra

Knights Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon

“For a true taste of Napa without a crazy price tag, my go-to recommendation is an easy one: Honig Family Cabernet. For the quality you get, Honig is an incredible value under $50. Steven and his brother Michael are third-generation leaders at the winery, and it really shows in the wine. Their personalities are also present in the business. Cabernet from Napa Valley can be out of our price range these days, but the Honig family has been steadfast in their pricing over the years. Recently, we opened a bottle of the 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon at a dinner party, which was signed by Steven Honig. I was really excited to present the wine to our dinner hosts, and it was a total stunner. The wine was so graceful, with super-classic notes of blackberry, plum, and baking spice, with an overall richness of cocoa — exactly what you would hope for from the Napa Valley. And the age was a total bonus, providing a silky, refined elegance that was really memorable.” —Kali Kopley, owner, Pico / Lumen, Los Alamos, Calif.

“Longevity Wines is a great reminder that you don’t need Napa pricing to capture Cab’s character. It shows ripe black cherry and cassis, framed by subtle oak. It’s approachable when young, yet structured enough to pair well. It’s about $15 and has this nice balance of fruit, structure, and oak integration that’s tough to beat.” —Amy Racine, beverage director and partner, JF Restaurants

“My pick is Inconnu ‘Kitsune’ from the Sierra Foothills. It’s Laura Brennan Bissell’s ‘steakhouse’ wine — a Right Bank Bordeaux-inspired blend aged in older French oak. It’s lush and balanced, with black cherry, plum, mint, and leather. It’s an incredible value for a California Cab-driven blend.” —Shanna Nasiri, founder, With Others, Brooklyn

“When I think of Cabernet Sauvignon that truly delivers value, two wines immediately come to my mind in very different price ranges. From Tuscany, Tolaini ‘Legit’ Cabernet Sauvignon (around $40 online) is a fantastic example, 100 percent Cabernet, bold yet refined, with dark fruit, spice, and structure that rivals far more expensive bottles. On the other end, Napa’s Darioush Signature Cabernet Sauvignon (about $140 online) shows why the region shines, with layered black currant, cocoa, and supple tannins wrapped in elegance. Both demonstrate that ‘bang for your buck’ doesn’t just mean inexpensive; it’s also about quality, character, and lasting impression.” —Stefan Milic, general manager, Yolan, Nashville

“Upwell’s Cabernet Sauvignon is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a good bang for your buck. Upwell’s mission is to over-deliver on value and they work directly with growers and producers to create high-quality, delicious wines from California below the $25 mark. This Cab is rich and full-bodied with notes of ripe black and blue fruits, dried herbs, and a touch of vanilla. It’s also a versatile pick for food pairing and goes well with steak, burgers, tacos, and anything fresh off the grill.” —Alex Sullivan, sommelier, Simply Wine, New York City

“You asked the California guy, so you’re getting a California answer. One of the things I love about this state is how much value it delivers, even in Cabernet, which isn’t easy to pull off. BloodRoot was founded by Noah and Kelly Dorrance of Reeve Wines and is made by one of my favorite winemakers, Katy Wilson (woot on the nomination for VinePair’s Winemaker of the Year). This Sonoma Cabernet absolutely over-delivers for under $30. It’s packed with California sunshine: ripe, black fruits balanced with freshness and acidity that keep it lively. Perfect for grilling or an afternoon in Dolores Park.” —Jacob Brown, beverage director, Lazy Bear, San Francisco

“If you want a domestic Cabernet Sauvignon that punches above its price, you might try bottles from Paso Robles, Calif., in the $20–$30 range. [The region is] warm enough to give ripe berry, plum, and sometimes mocha flavors, but [the wines have] enough oak and structure to feel ‘grown-up’ without Napa markups. Another solid region I like is Washington State’s Columbia Valley. The same price range often delivers dark fruit, good tannic grip, and generous body — great if you like bold reds, but want value. I also want to offer some options internationally: Mendoza, Argentina (especially Uco Valley) often has Cabernets in the $18–$28 range that offer excellent fruit, depth, and value. Also look to Maipo Valley, Chile. Those wines tend to balance fruit, herbal notes, and a cooler edge, making them interesting and less ‘jammy’ than some New World heavyweights.” —Christopher Roaché, director of restaurants, RMD Group

“Bordeaux — but your unclassified producers who are farming biodynamically and think the whole 1855 classification is so outdated. One crazy bang of the buck I had recently was Sadon Huguet ‘Expression Calcaire 14’ from Saint-Émilion vineyards, but it’s classified as a VdF. There’s a lot of fun things erupting down in Bordeaux, a region we all tend to poo poo at.” —Tira Johnson, beverage director, We All Gotta Eat

“Antiyal, Valle del Maipo Cabernet Sauvignon Pura Fe. I love this Cabernet because it is a great expression of a well-made biodynamic wine [that’s] nice to drink in its youth and gets better with a bit of age. A great value for a well-made, terroir-driven Cabernet. Aslina Wines Cabernet Sauvignon is a favorite among my guests who like Bordeaux, because it offers elegance, good structure, and a sense of place without being overpowering. Ntsiki Biyela, the producer of this beauty, is the first black female winemaker in South Africa. [Also] Malatinszky Noblesse Serena Rubra. I added this wine to the by-the-glass list this month to showcase the lesser-known places that produce great Bordeaux-style wine. It’s a favorite among my wine drinkers who love a richer style of red with great maturity, depth, and freshness for an aged wine.” —Maria Rust, sommelier & partner, Somm Time, NYC

“Cabernet is generally one of the most expensive varietals to buy. One of my favorites in terms of quality, pedigree, and value is Knights Bridge, from Knights Valley in California. Napa was one of my first loves in wine, and I’ve been working with these wines for a long time. Although not inexpensive, the quality they deliver is exceptional, delivering far more than you would expect.” —Cedric Nicaise, sommelier & co-owner, The Noortwyck, NYC