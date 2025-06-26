There are a lot of “rules” when it comes to pairing wine. Full-bodied reds are best with red meat. Seafood is meant to be consumed with ice-cold, crisp white wines. But as it turns out, a lot of these common “rules” for pairing food and wine can either limit the palate or allow one half of the pairing to overpower the other. So we turned to the pros for some advice.

We asked 11 chefs from across North America for their opinions on the wine and food pairings that no one seems to get right. Naturally, they had thoughts, but the most important guidance is: Drink a wine you like with food you enjoy. The rest is subjective. You might even find that some chefs disagree on what wines should be paired with certain types of cuisine. So while these might be guideposts for expanding horizons, you’re not doing anything “wrong” if you enjoy some of the pairings mentioned.

With that in mind, here are the common wine and food pairings everyone gets wrong, from exclusively pairing seafood with white wines to treating sake as a blank canvas.

The common wine and food pairings everyone gets wrong, according to chefs

“The most common food and wine pairing mistake is [the belief] that only white wine pairs with seafood and reds with meat, but in many cases that’s not true. For instance, a Pinot Noir can pair great with a fattier fish like salmon and even a great piece of tuna, especially fattier pieces like chutoro and otoro. And depending on the sauce accompanying the fish, you can go even deeper into the reds. Same goes for the white category, which is always thought to be paired with fish. A Chardonnay is great to go with some of the lighter meats like chicken and pork and even some game birds. And when you get into the red meats, a Sauvignon Blanc can hold up. I think a lot of times it has to do with the acidity and fattiness of the dish as opposed to the main protein. The tannins will guide the wine.” —Marc Spitzer, executive chef and partner, Okaru, Roslyn, N.Y.

“I often find that bigger, sweeter white wines like Gewürztraminer or Riesling are recommended with highly spiced dishes. While wine pairing is ultimately subjective, I personally enjoy bolder red wines such as Syrah or Cabernet Sauvignon with my cooking, which is focused on regional Gujarati cuisine that tends to be spice-forward, aromatic, and earthy. I find that the tannins in these wines beautifully coat the palate and subtly tame the depth of the spices.” —Heena Patel, executive chef & co-owner, Besharam, San Francisco

“As a chef, I’m always thinking about balance — not just on the plate, but in the glass, too. One of the most common mistakes I notice in my venues is people reaching for big, bold reds such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah when eating spicy food. It seems intuitive — bold wine, bold flavors — but it just doesn’t pair well. Spicy food cranks up the heat on your palate, and those high-alcohol, tannic reds only pour gasoline on the burning chillies on your tongue. The booze intensifies the burn and the tannins clash with the spice, making everything feel harsh and aggressive, which can often have an impact on a guest’s experience. You lose the nuance of both the dish and the wine. I’m a huge fan of dry whites like a lovely, soothing Riesling or Gewürztraminer. These are perfect for spicy food. They have enough residual sugars to tame that fiery sensation happening on your palate, from the heat to the acid. Sparkling wines, especially dry rosés or even Lambrusco, are also great for clearing the palate and keeping things lively. In a nutshell, keep it light, floral, and cold. At the end of the day, pairing is about harmony and balance. Let the wine lift the food, not fight with it.” —Paul Donnelly, executive chef, Tuxedo Hospitality, New York City

“One pairing that often misses the mark is serving a full-bodied red wine with tacos al pastor. The rich tannins clash with the tangy pineapple, achiote, and spice of the meat. Instead, I always recommend a chilled, slightly effervescent white like a pét-nat or even a dry Mexican Chenin Blanc that lifts the flavors, cools the heat, and lets the trompo shine. At Canopy by Hilton Cancún, we’re all about sharing the richness of Mexican cuisine and culture in fresh, unexpected ways. This pairing is just one small example of how honoring traditional flavors with a twist can lead to something truly memorable.” —Miguel Estrada, chef, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla, Cancun, Mexico

“The common misconception is that pork is a white meat, so it should always go with white wine. Technically, pork is a white meat, but that’s where the simplicity ends. From lean, subtly seasoned loin to fatty, smoky belly, pork’s diversity makes blanket wine rules unreliable. Light white wines can complement simpler preparations, but as soon as bold flavors like spice, sweetness, or rich sauces come into play, they often fall short. Pork is one of the most versatile proteins out there. Don’t treat it like chicken — think like a cook. It’s not just about the meat, it’s about the sauce, the spice, the fat. That’s what your wine should be paired with.” —Eric JaeHo Choi, executive chef & co-owner, C as in Charlie, NYC

“Asparagus seems to get such a bad reputation as being very difficult to pair with wine, with Sauvignon Blanc or a Riesling being the go-to fan favorites. As a chef, I try to identify the unique and prominent characteristics of the asparagus and bring out their most complex flavor profiles, in this case the ‘grassiness,’ and provide a bright foil for these complex and unwieldy flavor profiles.” —Brian Lewis, chef & owner, Full House Hospitality Group

“It’s often seen as taboo to pair a red wine and fish together, but a lighter red wine like Pinot Noir can work beautifully with denser, meatier fish such as amberjack or cobia.” —Ben Triola, executive chef, The Chloe, New Orleans

“I find that people are intimidated by pairings, but I encourage them not to sweat it too much. If you like the wine, the food will follow. I like to emphasize balance — if your food is rich, contrast it with a wine with more acid. If your food is super spicy, a fuller-bodied wine with a touch of sweetness will harmonize your experience. My favorite wine and food pairing is homemade nachos with a sparkling rosé from France. Right now I’m really enjoying the Crémant de Loire Rosé from Arnaud Lambert. The crispness of the wine really complements the cheesy nachos. Plus rosé and pickled jalapeños are a match made in heaven.” —Kelsey Bush, chef & owner, Bloomsday / Loretta’s, Philadelphia

“I think one that stands out to me would be having overly sweet wine with dessert. I would lean towards something drier or acidic and refreshing. Some examples I like are dry Riesling, sherry, amaro, Lambrusco, and Franciacorta.” —Bob Truitt, executive chef, Finch at Stockton Inn, Stockton, N.J.

“One of the most common food and wine pairing misconceptions is the outdated notion that white wine should always be served with fish and red wine with red meat. While that pairing can work in some cases, it overlooks the nuance of preparation, fat content, and seasoning. At Tu Tu’ Tun, we often serve rich, oily fish like black cod or salmon that shine when paired with a light red wine, especially when grilled or glazed with something savory. One of our favorite pairings is miso-roasted black cod with Cowhorn’s GSM. The wine’s red fruit, spice, and soft tannins complement the fish’s richness beautifully. On the flip side, delicate meats like veal or lamb loin, especially when prepared with citrus and fresh herbs, can easily be overwhelmed by red wine. In those cases, a textured white like skin-contact Pinot Gris or Roussanne offers the structure and brightness to elevate the dish without overpowering it. It’s not about red or white, it’s about finding balance.” —Derek Piva, executive chef, The Restaurant at Tu Tu’ Tun, Gold Beach, Ore.

“People often assume that red wine always goes best with meat, but it’s more about texture and seasoning than color. A delicate Pinot Noir can be overpowered by a heavily charred steak, while a peppery Syrah might elevate it beautifully. Another pairing mistake is treating sake like a one-size-fits-all match for sushi. A rich, umami driven Junmai sake can actually pair very nicely with grilled meats or aged cheeses, where its depth and subtle acidity come through.” —Oliver Lange, executive chef, Next Door, NYC