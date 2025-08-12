Macro beers are known commodities for several reasons. They’re readily available in grocery stores, gas stations, dive bars, and a host of other establishments. They tend to be straightforward and unfussy. And they can also be very enjoyable in the right context — nothing quite replicates the vibe of cracking open an ice-cold easy-drinking macro lager on a scorching summer day.

However, there’s a big difference between being known and being hyped. The macro beer category features a few underrated brands that aren’t always top-of-mind for the average consumer, even if their quality strongly suggests they should be more prominent.

Even if a macro beer flies under the radar, it can still resonate within the brewing industry’s craft sector in some way. Case in point: We asked 11 brewers to name the most underrated macro beer on the market. We received many solid selections, but also received ample advocacy for the craft sector — understandable, given its ongoing struggles. Still, the collection of responses highlights the pleasures that come from drinking a familiar brew, even if their familiarity is relative.

The Most Underrated Macro Beers, According to Brewers:

Guinness Draught

Modelo Negra

Asahi

Japanese Macro Beer

Sapporo

Yebisu

Genesee Cream Ale

Macro-style beers from local craft breweries

Hamm’s

Yuengling Lager

Miller Lite

Stroh’s

Douglas Lagered Beer

“My choice would be Guinness Draught. Guinness created a beer that is enjoyed frequently by light beer drinkers and dark beer drinkers alike. They also created a beer with a flavor and aromatic profile which has yet to be replicated by other breweries. It is one of the best light-bodied dark beers available.” —Jared Rouben, brewmaster, Moody Tongue, Chicago

“I always reach for Modelo Negra when I’m in Mexico. If I’m in the States and the craft options are lacking on the menu, that’s what I’m ordering. It is incredibly drinkable and has more character than your typical macro corn or rice lager. It deserves more recognition!” —Richie Tevlin, owner and brewmaster, Space Cadet Beer, Philadelphia

“I recently took a trip to Japan and what struck me was how much better the macro beer was compared to any macro beer in the U.S. Lager beer made fresh and with bitterness? Amazing. Asahi, Sapporo, Kirin — you name it. If you can, I encourage you to go to Ginza Lion Beer Hall in Tokyo to enjoy the real Japanese beer experience.” —Kevin Davey, owner and brewer, Gold Dot Beer, McMinnville, Ore.

“Genesee Cream Ale is such an underrated macro. I’m tired of people sleeping on it! It comes in 12-ounce cans, and it’s a well-made, reliable, no-frills American classic. It’s not overbearing, you can drink it year-round, and it’s good for pretty much any occasion. What’s not to love?” —Sarah Real, owner and head brewer, Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield, Mass.

“My friends and I enjoy Modelo Negra in cans with a lime stuffed in it while we’re out floating and fishing our local rivers and beyond. It’s a good example of a Vienna-style lager, even though they classify it as a Munich dunkel. There’s lots of good options from smaller producers these days, but sometimes when you’re in the middle of nowhere and thirsty, you have to make do.” —Colin Lenfesty, founder and director of brewing and blending, Holy Mountain Brewing Company, Seattle

“Given the challenges that most independent breweries are facing across the country, I think the most underrated macro beer you should pick up when you’re looking for something lighter is not a macro at all. It’s the Czech-style pale lager or blonde ale, or American light lager from your favorite independent craft brewery.” —Neil Fisher, founder/owner, WeldWerks Brewing Co., Greeley, Colo.

“My son turned 21 recently, and each time one of his friends ‘discovers’ Pabst Blue Ribbon, I shake my head and crack a can of Hamm’s. I find it to be light, crisp, and perfect for a hot summer day. Like most macro beers, though, it doesn’t benefit from warming up, so here’s a bonus pro tip: Don’t drink it from the can. Rather, freeze your favorite IPA into giant ice cubes, then gently pour a Hamm’s tall boy over a cube and enjoy. Top up as needed.” —Brian Confer, co-owner and head brewer, Stormcloud Brewing Company, Frankfort, Mich.

“I know it’s on the fence of a macro and a big-time micro, but Yeungling Lager is the most slept-on macro for me. I grew up drinking Yeungling on the East Coast and can’t wait to crush one every time I return home to Philly. It goes perfect with a cheesesteak or slice of pizza with the long hots [peppers], and you can pound them all night watching the Phillies or Eagles. It’s crisp, it’s cold, it’s what you want your lager to be.” —Paul Reiter, co-founder and CEO, Great Notion Brewing, Seattle

“Craft beer will always have my heart, but I’m no stranger to sipping a cold, crisp macro in a dive bar or cool neighborhood spot. In those moments, I’m most likely reaching for a Miller Lite — a truly underrated macro in my book. I love it because it delivers everything I enjoy about Miller High Life (which, let’s be honest, is a stone-cold classic), but it’s lite! If I’m planning to throw back a few and still feel good about it, Miller Lite hits the spot. Plus, it always makes me think of my favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, who’ve repped Miller Lite for as long as I can remember.” —Connor O’Neal, general manager, Green Bench Brewing Co., St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I grew up in the Midwest, so I think one of the most underrated macro beers on the market is Stroh’s. They were bragging about how their beer was ‘fire brewed’ way before the current brewing trends started implementing traditional Czech brewing methods. Also, the label says ‘Since 1775,’ so I like to think our founding fathers threw back a couple Stroh’s while signing the Declaration of Independence.” —Kyle Wolak, co-owner/co-brewer, Carbon Copy, Philadelphia

“As a small business owner and someone that appreciates the creativity, innovation, and importance of craftsmanship in craft beer, I can confidently say that no macro beer is underrated. Any macro that is seen as an underdog or underrated is almost surely being portrayed that way by an ad agency. That being said, there are hundreds of incredible, passionate, exciting and creative independent brewers making great beer in the United States. I would say Douglas Lagered Beer, made in Washington [State], fits the bill of a macro-style lager, but it is built on Washington-grown ingredients and decades of experience and curiosity.” —Andrew Schwartz co-founder, Human People Beer, Seattle