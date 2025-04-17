With more bartenders pushing the creative envelope behind the stick, cocktails are arguably better today than they’ve ever been before. And when something works, we typically see that trend catch on, infiltrating the bar world until it’s cropped up on menus nationwide. But sometimes, trendy ingredients or techniques take off to the point where they quickly become overdone. That said, what one may argue is overdone, another might embrace with open arms, so determining what is truly “overrated” is an impossible feat.

With that in mind, we were curious to learn more about which cocktail ingredients and techniques the pros believe are the most overrated, so we asked nine bartenders to share their opinions. Here’s what they had to say.

The most overrated cocktail ingredients and techniques, according to bartenders:

Dry shake

Egg whites

Garnishes

Chocolate

Sour mix

Clarified Milk Punch

Smoking

Double shake

“The most overrated cocktail technique is the dry shake. It’s really easy to undershake or overshake, and you can also end up with temperature inconsistencies. When you dry shake (shaking without ice first), the alcohol heats up, so when you add ice afterward, you have to shake longer to chill it properly. Instead, the reverse dry shake is a better method. You shake everything with ice first to chill the drink, then strain out the ice and shake again without it. This controls the foam much better, gives you a more consistent texture, and keeps the drink properly cold.” —Christopher Langowski, lead bartender, RosaNegra Miami, Miami

“Egg whites! There are more sustainable ways to create foam in cocktails, like aquafaba and other vegan foamers, which don’t always require a dry shake. Not to mention the cost of eggs right now…” —Morgaine McIlhargey, bartender, Bar Bonobo, New York City

“Garnishes for the most part, in my opinion, are overrated and obsolete. Aside from those that actually add to the flavor or experience of the cocktail (i.e., salted rim, expressed citrus peel etc.), garnishes have been beaten to death and rarely enhance the actual drinking experience. Most guests expect a Margarita to be served with a lime wedge, but if that Margarita is made properly, it should be balanced and not in need of any more citrus added to it.” —Lucas Robinson, beverage director, Catch Hospitality Group

“One of the most overrated ingredients in cocktails is chocolate. It’s an easy go-to because everyone likes it, but that’s exactly the problem — it’s a shortcut that often replaces real creativity. Chocolate is such a dominant flavor that it tends to overshadow everything else, which can flatten a cocktail instead of adding depth. There are so many other ways to build complexity without relying on something so heavy-handed. Thinking outside the box is key to evolving cocktails.” —Andrew Herron, beverage director, The Joyce, Miami

“Sour mix is definitely overrated. Bars have evolved and mixers shouldn’t be used for cocktail fillers; they have unnecessary additives and taste too artificial. It’s so easy to make something fresh with a combination of the right amount of citrus and simple [syrup] ratio to recreate the effect of a sour mix — the taste difference is astronomical and complements the entire drink. We don’t batch a house sour mix because different cocktails require different sweetness and citrus. For Margaritas, we use a combination of bergamot, orange, and lime juice with a honey simple. For Amaretto Sours, we use a combination of lemon, orange, and a Demerara. Ratios are based on the spirits and we want to make sure the liquor is the highlight of the drink.” —Liz Johnson, bartender, Bormio, St. Louis

“Double shaking or reverse dry shaking foamy drinks with emulsifiers can take up a lot more time than you’d think. At The Mothership, we skip all that and just use a stick blender to handle the emulsion. It gets the job done faster, and the final texture is the same. A lot of bars don’t like having a blender on the bar, but we keep a few up there. For us, it’s all about having the right tools to make fun, interesting drinks without slowing things down.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner & bartender, The Mothership, Milwaukee

“If I had to pick one, I’d say Milk Punch. It’s had an impressive run, and don’t get me wrong, I love a good Milk Punch, but it’s become such a go-to that it sometimes overshadows the many other creative clarification techniques out there. I think we’re starting to see bartenders move away from the craze and experiment with different methods again. It truly excites me knowing that bartenders have more knowledge and skills today than a few years ago. The sky’s the limit, creativity and diversity will only keep growing. As for ingredients, egg white is one I personally struggle with. The texture can be lovely, but for those who are very sensitive to smells, as the drink warms up, the aroma becomes hard to ignore. It’s not a matter of technique — most people take over 20 minutes to drink their cocktail. Especially being in a warm part of the world, it’s something we need to think about a lot because we can’t escape that sensory distraction.” —Audrey Hands, head bartender / strategy & creative director, Rayo Cocktail Bar, Mexico City

“The practice of smoking whiskey introduces complex layers of flavor — smoky, woody, or earthy — depending on the material used. The technique can enhance the whiskey’s natural characteristics and provide an alluring aroma, creating a richer and more immersive sensory experience for the drinker. However, while smoked cocktails are visually striking and popular on social media, the trend often undermines the craftsmanship behind the spirit itself. Master distillers dedicate years, sometimes decades, to perfecting the delicate balance of flavors in whiskey. Overpowering that with a blast of smoke can feel like a shortcut that depreciates the depth and integrity of the original spirit. Behind the bar, smoked cocktails are sometimes used as a flashy gimmick to justify a higher check point. While they may impress onlookers, the technique can compromise the drink’s profile and presents potential health concerns to the bartender, nearby guests, and the consumer, especially in poorly ventilated spaces with repeated exposure to the smoke. In short, while smoking whiskey or cocktails may be eye-catching, bartenders should focus less on theatrics and more on honoring the spirit’s integrity. Rather than masking the drink with smoke, they could elevate the guest’s experience by recommending an Islay Scotch, where the smoky character is crafted with intention and expertise.” —Yasser Smith, lead mixologist, MIMI Chinese Miami, Miami

“Easily the double wet/dry shake. We all do it to create a well-chilled, well-frothed egg white or otherwise textured cocktail, like a sour, but it is unnecessarily time consuming. Making headway but still lesser known, the whip shake is much more time efficient and results in just as nice of a texture.” —Nick Hirsch, mixologist manager, RMD Group, San Diego

