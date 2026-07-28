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Let the pursuit of a great drink power your travel plans, and you’ll have a whole lifetime of globetrotting ahead.

From European cities that have mastered the effortlessly cool wine bar to cocktail bars in Asia that never stop innovating, there are a few places that have long been acclaimed drinking destinations. But the best cities to drink in tend to shift from time to time as new spots open up and launch different areas into the spotlight.

So we asked a dozen bartenders from around the world which international city has the most exciting bar scene right now. The answers span from global hubs filled with lauded bars to more under-the-radar picks with blossoming bar industries. If you’re one to plan your travel around quality imbibing, here’s where to book a ticket right now.

The most exciting international cities to drink in right now, according to bartenders:

Jakarta

Tokyo

Taipei

Bangkok

Amsterdam

Mexico City

Buenos Aires

Manila

Paris

Hong Kong

“Jarkarta, Indonesia. With the recent opening of Cosmo Pony, a joint venture between legendary Jigger & Pony and Union Group, expect a lot more international press jumping on the bandwagon. Jakarta already has a vibrant drink scene with the likes of Modernhaus, Carrots, and The Cocktail Club all boasting amazingly interesting cocktail menus with all vastly different ambiances and vibes. You can also expect to find a food culture full of flavor and spice.” —Barney O’Kane, co-founder, De Vie, Paris

“Tokyo, Japan, continues to be the city that excites me most. Its bar scene masterfully balances tradition and innovation, with bartenders exploring shochu, tea, fermentation, and hyper-seasonal Japanese ingredients while delivering some of the world’s most thoughtful hospitality. Legendary destinations like Bar Benfiddich continue to push the boundaries of farm-to-glass cocktails with an intensely personal approach to ingredients, while newer venues like Tokyo Confidential bring a fresh, contemporary energy and an international perspective. That combination of timeless craftsmanship, exciting new openings, and a relentless pursuit of excellence is what keeps Tokyo at the forefront of the global cocktail conversation.” —Rio Azmee, creative director and partner, Stone & Soil, New York City

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“If I had one international city to recommend to any bartender right now, it would be Taipei. The city has quietly become one of the most exciting places to drink because the quality is consistently exceptional, yet there’s very little ego. Bartenders are drawing inspiration from Taiwan’s tea culture, seasonal produce, and local ingredients to create drinks with a real sense of place, rather than simply following international trends. Bars such as The Public House, To Infinity and Beyond, and Lab continue to set an incredibly high standard, and every visit seems to uncover another venue that’s pushing the scene forward. Taipei has found the balance between technical precision, genuine hospitality, and originality, and I think that’s exactly why it’s becoming such an influential cocktail city.” —Dominic Dijkstra, director of mixology, Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Osaka, Japan

“Bangkok is the most exciting international city to drink in right now because Thai bartenders are becoming more confident in telling Thailand’s own story through what’s in the glass. You can move from world-class cocktail bars to intimate spaces exploring Thai spirits, herbs, tropical fruit, and regional ingredients — all the way down to big sharing bucket cocktails by the beach — and the experience still feels distinctly Thai. Having lived and worked in 34 countries, I find it exciting to see Bangkok earning international attention without losing its own identity.” —Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, founder and CEO, MaKiin Concepts (Makiin, KinDee Thai Cuisine), Houston

“Amsterdam for many years hasn’t been getting a great deal of attention, but that has really shifted this year with new openings like Shakerato, Advocatuur, and Taxman giving the bar scene a new lease of life. The inaugural edition of Europe’s 50 Best Bars was just hosted in the city, too.” —James Wheeler, global bars director, Lore Group (Lyaness, Silver Lyan), London

“I’d say Mexico City for the mezcal, cocktails, and the bars themselves. Hospitality is having an incredible moment in the city and venues are getting cooler and cooler. Pistilo is a great example of brilliant design and drinks. It’s also possible to eat really well 24 hours a day which is essential for a city that you want to bar-hop in for days on end.” —Ed McIlroy, owner, Bar Etna, Tollington’s and The Plimsoll, London

“I’m probably a little biased because it’s my birth city, but I’d have to say Buenos Aires. The city has found a really exciting balance between celebrating Argentina’s incredible wine heritage and embracing a new generation of hospitality. Places like Ness and Vereda Adentro are helping shape a wine scene that’s relaxed, thoughtful, and deeply connected to small producers, while the cocktail bars continue to push boundaries without ever losing their sense of place. There’s a real confidence in the way people drink there now, less about labels or prestige, and more about flavor, provenance, and sharing a great bottle around the table.” —Agustina Basilico, head of drinks, Toklas, London

“I recently had the privilege of visiting Manila, a city that had long been on my radar. It’s incredible to see bars such as legendary The Curator, which kickstarted the scene, still going strong alongside edgy new concepts such as Problem Child. Problem Child conceptualizes its menu around a single color that changes every three months and has a huge LED backdrop in that color that gives the bar such a unique aesthetic. I also love the ReCraft with its edgy industrial interior and cheeky, whimsical cocktail serves. What I loved the most about the scene in Manila was that it felt like people were genuinely making great bars for a love of the game and great hospitality, rather than to chase awards and rankings.” —Holly Graham, founder and creative director, Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo

“I have made a few recent trips to Paris. I think it has a very exciting and diverse bar scene — if you are a interested historic cocktails you can start the a night with timeless classics at Harry’s New York Bar or Bar Hemingway, then head to bars like Bar Nouveau, Danico, Mesures, Fréquence, Abstract Bistrot, or Superfine, each with a completely unique perspective rather than following the same trends. What excites me most is how the city balances deep respect for cocktail tradition with genuine innovation, whether it’s Bar Nouveau’s modern take on classics, Mesures’ Japanese-inspired precision, or Superfine’s relaxed atmosphere and incredibly thoughtful drinks.” —Kevin Beary, beverage director, Gus’ Sip & Dip, Kitty’s Cosmopolitan Club, and Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago

“For me, Paris is the most exciting city to drink wine in right now because it has stopped asking for permission. Great bottles sit alongside wild discoveries, young winemakers challenge old hierarchies, and nobody seems particularly interested in drinking what they are supposed to. Paris has made wine unpredictable again — and that is exactly what makes it exciting.” —Anna Patrowicz, sommelier, akub, London

“If I had to choose one city for cocktails, it would be Hong Kong. To me, it’s the New York City of Asia — fast-paced, energetic, and incredibly international. What makes Hong Kong unique is its diversity. You can go from a world-class hotel bar to a Japanese-style cocktail bar, then to a venue specializing in savory drinks or agave spirits all in the same night. Bars like Bar Leone, Savory Project, Argo, and Penicillin each have their own identity, making bar hopping an amazing experience. The city also attracts bartenders from all over the world, creating a vibrant exchange of cultures, techniques, and ideas. Add to that an exceptional level of hospitality, and you have what I believe is one of the best cocktail scenes anywhere in the world.” —Nico de Soto, founder, Mace, NYC

“Hong Kong. It remains one of the most exciting cocktail cities in the world because it never stands still. New openings like MIUS are bringing fresh energy, while Bar Leone and its sister venue Montana continue to strengthen Hong Kong’s global reputation. I’m also seeing more bars embracing Asian ingredients, minimalist serves, and a more ingredient-driven approach without sacrificing hospitality. I’ve loved Bourke’s since day one — they’re doing an incredible job with the atmosphere and drinks program — and concepts like Sugar King (a killer concept that I love every bit of), The Diplomat, and my personal favorites, Mizunara: The Library and Honky Tonks Tavern, perfectly showcase the incredible diversity of Hong Kong’s drinking culture.” —Mario la Pietra, beverage manager, Yoi at Capella Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan