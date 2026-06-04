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Japanese whisky doesn’t have as long a history as other spirits categories. It more than makes up for its shortened timeline with a reputation for producing outstanding liquid, and this penchant for excellence makes Japan home to some of the whiskey world’s most desired bottles. It’s also yielded quite a few labels that require consumers to dig a little deeper into their wallet and splurge.

The price tags of these bottles may cause hesitation, particularly in periods of economic downturn. This is understandable. Shelling out money for juice that ultimately disappoints never feels good regardless of the economy’s status. That’s why it’s wise to ask someone in the know which bottles are worth the investment. And there’s arguably no better source than the people who are surrounded by booze for a living. As such, we asked 10 bartenders to share their thoughts on which Japanese whiskies are truly worth the splurge.

Japanese whiskies worth the splurge, according to bartenders:

Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Single Malt

Hibiki 21-Year-Old Blended

Yamazaki 12-Year-Old

Ichiro’s Malt & Grain 111

Nikka Miyagikyo

Nikka Yoichi

Akkeshi Distillery Taisho

Karuizawa 1981 Bot.2014 Sherry Cask

Shibui Grain Select Whisky

“I have two. The first is Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Single Malt. It is the old standard of Japanese single malts. The aging in Spanish sherry casks gives it an incredibly rich, deep profile with notes of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and a subtle mizunara oak finish. It is exceptionally smooth and complex, making every sip a luxurious experience that justifies its premium status. My second pick is Hibiki 21-Year-Old. This is a masterclass in blending, offering a perfectly harmonious symphony of sweet oak, cooked fruit, and a hint of incense-like spice. It is incredibly well-balanced and elegant, representing the very pinnacle of Japanese craftsmanship in blended whisky.” —Jae Yoon, general manager, Omakase Shoji & Izakaya, Chicago

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“Yamazki 12-Year-Old. I’m definitely biased to this bottle, as it was one of the first Japanese whiskies I encountered back in my Edinburgh bartending days in the early 2000s, but it remains one of the most extraordinary whiskies to me. I have always loved the design and the ergonomics of the bottle, but the profile of the whisky is such a magnificent showcase of a distinctly Japanese whisky. It has a waxy depth alongside a tropicality that I seek out in mature spirits, but it also has this incredible, ethereal spice that comes from the unique cask makeup that Suntory uses (including native Japanese mizunara oak). To me, not only is it a spectacular introduction to the oldest whisky distillery in Japan. It’s also a perfect showcase in the world of whisky.” —Ryan Chetiyawardana, founder, Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.

“Of all the Japanese whiskies out there, Chichibu Distillery’s Ichiro’s Malt & Grain 111 is one of those pours where the higher price actually shows up in the glass. The blend pulls together Scotch, rye, Irish, American, and Japanese whiskies from Chichibu Distillery without feeling overworked or overly sweet. At 111 proof, it drinks bold but balanced, with cola, shortbread, candied citrus, tropical fruit, and just enough peat smoke to keep it interesting. This ‘world whiskey’ is unapologetically vatted in Japan, is honestly crafted, and in the hands of this master distillery is easily worth the extra couple of dollars when you can get your hands on it — if you can find it.” —Nick Moone, wine director, 1789 Restaurant, Washington, D.C.

“If I’m recommending a Japanese whisky splurge, it’s actually a pairing: Nikka Miyagikyo and Nikka Yoichi tasted side by side. Together, they perfectly showcase the range and nuance that define Japanese whisky. Miyagikyo is produced in a lush valley in the Miyagi Prefecture, and the whisky reflects that environment beautifully — elegant and silky, with layers of orchard fruit, pear, honey, floral notes, and gentle baking spice. Yoichi, produced on the rugged northern coast of Hokkaido, is entirely different: structured and powerful, with earthy malt, salinity, subtle peat smoke, roasted nuts, and a richer oak character. Even from the same producer, they feel like two completely different interpretations of Japanese whisky. Tasting them together is one of the clearest ways to experience the contrast between delicacy and intensity that makes the category so fascinating.” —Will Murphy, general manager, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.

“Hibiki 21 is one of the most balanced and elegant whiskies I’ve experienced. What makes it worth the splurge is not just rarity, but precision. You get layers of dried fruit, sandalwood, dark cherry, subtle smoke, and delicate sweetness that evolve as it opens up. It feels thoughtful and intentional from start to finish. I also appreciate that it pairs beautifully with food, particularly richer dishes, amplifying rather than overpowering them. It represents craftsmanship, patience, and harmony in a way that feels deeply aligned with Japanese culinary culture.” —Richard Sandoval, owner and restaurateur, Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval, Chicago

“I think Yamazaki 12-Year-Old is one of the whiskies everyone should experience, as it perfectly encapsulates what makes Japanese whisky so distinctive. Unlike the heavier, more robust styles of Scotch, Yamazaki leans into elegance, balance, and quiet complexity rather than sheer intensity. Layers of dried fruit, gentle spice, honeyed sweetness, and delicate oak unfold with precision, yet nothing ever feels overpowering. For many, Yamazaki can completely reshape their perception of whiskey, demonstrating that refinement and restraint can offer just as much depth and character as bold smoke or pronounced peat.” —Maroje Milosevic, assistant bar manager, The Sidecar, Dublin

“Foggy and cool, the climate surrounding Akkeshi distillery is reminiscent of Scotland. It’s an important factor in its whisky making, as they use local Japanese peat. While they are inspired by Islay styles, the beauty of Akkeshi’s whiskies is that the peat is always so carefully balanced, rarely the main character. I especially love how this is showcased in their ‘Taisho’ bottle of their 24 Sekki series, which is inspired by the idea of 24 micro seasons within the year. The faint smoke in the whisky is reminiscent of the end of an elaborate firework display at a summer festival, where people wear traditional yukata, which the label is inspired by.” —Koharu Usui, head bartender, Bar Goto, New York City

“The Karuizawa 1981 Bot.2014 Sherry Cask is my favorite Japanese whisky. I am a real fan of all things sherry cask, and from just one sip of this liquid, you can feel how truly special and unforgettable the profile is. The influence of the sherry cask maturation gives the whisky its deep richness, luxurious texture, and remarkable complexity. The sherry cask brings beautiful layers of dried fruits, dark cherries, raisins, chocolate, and sweet spice, creating a bold yet elegant character that plays on the palate long after entry. Despite its powerful 63.4 percent ABV, it remains incredibly smooth and balanced. I also appreciate its rarity, being that the distillery closed many years ago. This makes every glass feel unique and meaningful. For me, this is more than just a dram. It’s a true gem; a memorable experience filled with warmth, depth, and craftsmanship.” —Phoebe Doran, head of bars U.K., Hakkasan, London

“We believe Japanese whisky is worth the splurge because it embodies precision, restraint, and artistry. Shibui Grain Select Whisky from Niigata is an ideal representation of this. It layers 100 percent wheat whiskies aged in ex-bourbon barrels, oloroso sherry casks, and rare mizunara oak, creating remarkable depth with notes of sandalwood, dried fruit, soft spice, and incense-like elegance and aromatics.” —Mariena Mercer Boarini, master mixologist, Wynn Resorts North America, Las Vegas

“I consider the Yoichi Single Malt an amazing splurge to sip on neat or as a highball with a lemon twist. With heavy vanilla and toasted caramel notes on the nose, bright and bold fruit notes on the front palate, and a peaty finish with a slight coastal salinity and a subtle, refined weight to balance its complexity, it’s really a beautiful whisky. I can’t think of a better spirit to enjoy after a long day of work.” —Richard Molero, manager, manager, Lobby Bar at the Tampa EDITION, Tampa, Fla.