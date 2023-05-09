Once you see a magic trick a few times, it stops being impressive, and it seems that natural wine may be at its tipping point.

While the term “natural wine” isn’t clearly defined, the topic of today’s discussion is funky, natty wines as opposed to those that are simply organic or biodynamic. We’re talking about the ex-filmmakers who buy up cheap grapes, crush them under their bare feet, and neglect the juice in an open vat, leaving it exposed to ferment away in a cluttered, musty garage. Some call the product interesting and refreshing, while many enthusiasts are left scratching their heads, wondering how a “flawed product” can amass such a legitimate following. Is this actually a question of good winemaking, or one of clever marketing and label design?

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” hosts Adam Teeter and Zach Geballe examine why natural wine’s fortunes have reversed so dramatically, including discussing audience fatigue with the style, diminishing coolness, and the perhaps inevitable outcome of every purported wine revolution. At a time when cocktails are all the rage, will the natty wine craze follow the same trajectory as the craft beer boom? Tune in for more.

Zach is drinking: Mango Margaritas

Adam is drinking: Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify