In the food industry, “eat this not that” is a common marketing strategy. In the wine world, though, it’s generally not great to bash mass-produced, supermarket wines when trying to market what might be a cleaner, lower-intervention wine from a smaller winery. But the parallels with food messaging are certainly there, so why doesn’t it work with wine?

For one, it just isn’t good for the wine industry as a whole. Broadcasting that one wine is “good” and one wine is “bad” reinforces the idea that wine is inaccessible and risks alienating consumers who purchase brands in the latter category. Moreover, marketing yourself in contrast with another brand just isn’t a lasting strategy. Positioning yourself as something you are not doesn’t let consumers know anything about what you are. People should understand your individual ethos and identify things that resonate with them before purchasing — they shouldn’t only understand your brand through the context of another.

Today on the “VinePair Podcast,” Adam, Joanna, and Zach respond to a listener question about whether it works for smaller, alternative wine brands to market themselves as better or healthier alternatives to large-scale wine, much the way that smaller food manufacturers and purveyors do. While there are some similarities, does the nature of how wine is typically displayed in grocery stores undercut that attempt? Tune in for more.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Zach is reading: Can You Take Home a Wine Bottle From a Restaurant? Each State’s Wine Take-Home Laws.

Joanna is reading: Beneath the Bines: The Multicultural Roots of the Pacific Northwest Hop Harvest

Watch on YouTube

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify