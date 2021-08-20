Greece is emerging on the wine scene for its diverse and delicious wines. The small nation has a long history of winemaking, and has recently made a name for itself internationally by re-embracing unique, indigenous varieties such as Assyrtiko and Xinomavro.

During VinePair’s virtual tour of Greece’s wine regions, Diamond Wine Importers’ Johnny Livanos and VinePair’s Tim McKirdy journey through the most important stops on the enological map, including Santorini, Crete, the Peloponnese, and Northern Greece. Along the way, Livanos and McKirdy answer all your burning questions about Greek wines. Yamas!

The wines from each of the five wineries featured in this event are exclusively imported by Diamond Wine Importers. Discover more here!

This article is sponsored and funded by the European Union.