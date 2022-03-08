For its sweet and fruity flavor profile and low alcohol content, Moscato has cemented its place on dinner and brunch tables around the globe, skyrocketing in sales and pop culture relevance over the past decade. Rappers like Drake and Lil’ Kim brought the variety to the fore of culture — and consumption — in the early aughts by mentioning the versatile grape family in their music.

Moscato is made from the muscat grape native to Europe and is known for a distinctly floral, aromatic quality. Along with serving as a base for sweet and dessert wines, the grape is occasionally used in rosés, reds, and sparkling wines, as well as being eaten as a table grape and used to make raisins — a function of its high sugar content.

Here are the 10 most popular Moscatos worldwide according to Wine-Searcher search frequency data, hailing from Australia, Texas, and everywhere in between.

10. Villa Alena Peach Moscato, Italy

This peach Moscato is born and bred in Asti, housed in Italy’s Piedmont region. Alongside peach, this wine bears note of apples and apricots. Average price: $13.

9. Yellow Tail Pink Moscato, Australia

Yellow Tail is a native to Australia but a household name in the U.S. for the affordability and accessibility of its 1.5 liter bottles, topping the imported wine market in the States in 2020. It therefore comes as no surprise that this Aussie Moscato variety, fizzy and evocative of melon and passionfruit, earns a spot on this list. Average price: $7.

8. Muscador Cepage Muscat Mousseux Rosé, France

This French Moscato is as affordable as it comes, with a price tag of just $5. Among the fruits that constitute its sweet flavor profile, lychee notes are dominant. Average price: $5.

7. Sweet Bitch Moscato, New York, USA

This bottle contains notes of white peach, melon and sweet apple. Sweet Bitch, produced by Joseph Victori Wines in Long Island, N.Y., also comes in a number of flavored varieties, including mango, pineapple, and peach. Average price: $11

6. Bottega ‘Petalo Il Vino dell Amore Moscato’ Spumante Dolce Colli Euganei, Veneto, Italy

This “vino dell amore” — or wine of love — is aptly named, produced in Italy’s Colli Euganei region that sits between Verona and Venice. Apple and peach are prominent in this wine’s sweet flavor profile. Average price: $15.

5. Robert Mondavi Winery Moscato d’Oro, Napa Valley, USA

Napa Valley, epicenter of the U.S. wine market, is home to Robert Mondavi Winery.. The winery produces this moscato, with a palate composed of white peach, candied fennel and bright, and clementine. Average price: $33.

4. SIP Moscato, California, USA

SIP Moscato achieves its sweetness through arrested fermentation — which involves intentionally stopping the fermentation process before the wine reaches dryness — according to its producer’s website. Apricot, peach, and citrus comprise its fruity palate. Average price: $16.

3. Innocent Bystander Moscato Sparkling, Victoria, Australia

The second of two Australian bottles on this list, Innocent Bystander contains notes of wild strawberry, violets, and honeycomb. Average price: $13.

2. Massandra Collection White Muscat, Crimea

By far the most expensive on this list, this white muscat could set you back over $500. Sotheby’s is in possession of a number of bottles from this collection. With a history spanning over a century, the historic collection has traveled through more than one war. Average price: $519.

(Editor’s note: Massandra Winery in Russian-occupied Crimea was ‘sold’ at auction in December 2020 to Yuzhny Proyect, a subsidiary of Rossiya Bank owned by Yury Kovalchuk, a close associate of Vladimir Putin.)

1. Llano Estacado Red Moscato, Texas, USA

The Lone Star State takes the cake, with the state’s Llano Estacado winery producing this red moscato with a tart, citrusy palate containing notes of cherry and tart red berry. Average price: $15.