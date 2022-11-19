How to Make a Perfectly Batched Botanist Gin Martini [Video]



With the holidays right around the corner, that can only mean one thing: dinner party season. Whether you’re hosting or just looking to spread some merriment, impress guests with this easy-to-make batched holiday Martini recipe. Follow along with VinePair mixologist Emily Arseneau as she utilizes the elevated and nuanced flavors of The Botanist Gin to craft a classic Martini, one that’s batched and ready to serve no matter how long into the night the conversation lingers.

Video by: Marshall McDonald

Photos by: Scott Semler

This video is sponsored by The Botanist.