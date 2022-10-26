Explore Coastal California Wines at Talbott Vineyards’ Tasting Room [Video]



For nearly 30 years, Talbott Vineyards has cultivated a unique sense of place with every bottle of wine produced. Situated in the heart of the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA, Talbott wines boast a poignant minerality and flavor complexity inherent to California’s coast. Home to the famed Sleepy Hollow Vineyard and one of the longest growing seasons in the state, Talbott has built a legacy of crafting exceptional wines. Though winemaker Kamee Knutson is careful to honor that history, innovation and passion are what drive Talbott Vineyards towards the future.

The tasting room in idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea exemplifies this notion; visitors can taste flights of iconic Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, all while soaking up the sun and salinity in a modern yet comfortable atmosphere.

To sip a bit of history, book your visit to Talbott Vineyards’ Tasting Room Lounge today.

This article is sponsored by Talbott Vineyards.

Video by: Chris Suchorsky & Ethan Segal.