There’s something almost magical about opening up a bottle of wine that you’ve been looking forward to for a long time. Perhaps you’ve been keeping it stored in your own cellar for ages, or maybe you’ve come across an older bottle while shopping. But what happens when you remove the foil only to find mold on top of the cork? Is the wine even drinkable?

To find out whether or not it’s safe to consume a bottle of wine with mold on top of the cork, VinePair spoke with Calvin Barnett, sommelier and manager of Perilla, a Korean steakhouse in Chicago.

As Barnett explains, mold is everywhere and will certainly be found in wine producers’ and collectors’ cellars. This is because proper temperature and humidity levels are imperative when aging wine. Humidity is especially important as it is the key factor in ensuring that corks stay hydrated during long-term storage, and that too much oxygen doesn’t enter the bottle during maturation.

“If you notice a little science experiment growing on top of the cork, do not freak out. The mold you see is not an immediate red flag for spoilage, but rather a good indication that the bottle was held in a perfectly humid environment,” Barnett says. “Now, if for some reason you find mold on the bottom of the cork after opening, then yes, there should be alarms blaring!” Which is to say, the wine is likely spoiled and you should not drink it.

Mold on the outside of the cork is simply an indication of quality aging. And if you see any forming on your bottle, know that the wine itself is absolutely safe to consume. But there are a few steps that should be taken before you pour the wine into your glass. First, Barnett recommends wiping the lip of the bottle with a wet cloth after removing the cork to eliminate the potential of drinking any of the mold. As mold is usually only found on older bottles of wine, be sure to use caution when opening the bottle to maintain the integrity of the cork. If any breakage occurs, decanting will remove any extra sediment.

While older wines might have a bit of mold visible on top of their corks, don’t fret if your more mature bottle is mold-free — it doesn’t mean it was aged incorrectly.

“Some producers clean up their bottles when they release library vintages,” Barnett says. “Treat every bottle the same. Open delicately with a proper key, pour a small taste, then smell, ponder, and confirm. Remember to trust your gut. If the wine smells too far gone at that point, it probably is.”