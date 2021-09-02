It’s always spritzer season, but especially when summer strikes. The dog days of summer call for a cocktail that’s flavorsome and refreshing because nothing’s worse than a lukewarm beer or libation built with wintry ingredients (here’s looking at you, Scotch) on a scorching, sunny day. So with that in mind, say hello to a proper spritzer.

A “spritzer” usually refers to a wine spritzer, a drink made with wine and soda water. Diluting wine with water began in the 19th century, when the practice was first used to make sparkling wine, and the name comes from the German word “spritzen,” which translates “to spray.”

That said, today you can make a spritzer with any type of wine, but it’s also become common to mix an amazing spritzer with a variety of premium spirits such as vodka, tequila, and gin. The common thread in each spirited spritzer is the addition of soda water and fresh ingredients.

We’ve compiled a list of six spritzy sippers to help you embrace summer — and beyond. It’s all about the ability to celebrate marvelously, with one of these superb cocktails in hand.

Ketel Soda With Cucumber Mint

Cucumber and mint always evoke the effortless vibes of being in a spa. So we like to think of this as a spa in a glass made perfect with the right amount of fizz and Ketel One Vodka — plus mouthwatering cucumber and refreshing mint.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Ketel One Vodka

3 ounces club soda

Cucumber ribbon or cucumber slices

1 sprig of mint

Directions

Build in a Collins glass over ice. Add 1½ ounces Ketel One Vodka. Top with 3 ounces club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon* and a sprig of mint.

*Pro Tip: To make cucumber ribbons for garnishing drinks, use a knife to trim the ends from the cucumber. Then, use a vegetable peeler to carefully slice the cucumber lengthwise into long, thin ribbons. To make your mint more fragrant, place the leaves or sprig in one hand and gently smack it with the other — this warms up the mint slightly and starts to extract the oils before you use it to garnish your drink.

Vodka Fizz

If you’re looking for a well-balanced cocktail with all the right fixings, then the Vodka Fizz is it. This citrus-forward beverage is easy to make and requires ingredients most imbibers already stock in their home bars.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Ketel One Vodka

½ ounce fresh lime juice

¼ ounce simple syrup

1 splash club soda

3 lime wedges

Directions

Add first three ingredients to a cocktail shaker and squeeze lime wedges over ice. Shake briefly and roll into a Collins glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Don Julio Paloma

Ditch the Margarita and get onboard with another beloved Mexican cocktail: the Paloma. Here, Don Julio Reposado gives this drink a creamy mouthfeel while lime juice and juicy grapefruit elevate this drinking experience to another tangy level. Finish with a splash of soda water to give the cocktail a nice hint of fizz.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Don Julio Reposado Tequila

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice

Soda water (optional)

Directions

Combine Don Julio Reposado, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass over ice. Top cocktail with grapefruit juice and soda water if desired. Garnish with grapefruit peel or lime wedge.

Don Julio Pineapple

Simply put, this is hands-down the easiest drink you’ll make all summer. With an ingredient list that merely calls for Don Julio 70th Tequila, pineapple juice, and soda, you’ll thank us for being the “it” bartender of the cookout.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Don Julio 70th Tequila

4 ounces pineapple juice

1 splash of soda

Directions

Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and pour into a glass. Add a splash of soda, to taste.

Tanqueray No. TEN Gin & Tonic

You truly can’t go wrong with a classic Gin and Tonic. However, this recipe calls for a slice of flavor-rich pink grapefruit, which we can confirm not only looks camera-ready (do it for Instagram), but also adds a subtle dash of sweetness.

Ingredients

1¾ ounces Tanqueray No. TEN

5 ounces premium tonic water

1 slice of pink grapefruit

Directions

Add ice to a Copa glass and pour in Tanqueray No. TEN. Add tonic water. Stir till combined. Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit.

Chili-Salt Tanqueray & Fever-Tree

If it’s beauty you’re looking for, then it’s beauty you’ll find with this spicy cocktail. It has all the flavorful bells and whistles — Tanqueray No. TEN, chili salt, and jalapeño — that make it worthy of your palate. Plus, did we mention how much this cocktail screams “eye candy!”?

Ingredients

1¼ ounces Tanqueray No. TEN

1 vial Bittermen’s Hellfire Habanero Shrub Bitters

1 bottle Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic

Chili salt, to taste

Chili pepper, to taste

1 jalapeño slice

Directions

Rim a stemless wine glass with chili salt. Build Tanqueray No. TEN, Hellfire Habanero Shrub, and Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic (to fill) over ice. Stir till combined. Garnish cocktail with a chili pepper and slice of jalapeño.

Tanqueray 10 Garden Spritz

This summer, there’s no better way to imbibe than by throwing all your favorite fresh ingredients into a fun, refreshing spritz. The Tanqueray 10 Garden Spritz is an especially delightful recipe that plays up the summer’s favorite flower: the Hibiscus. Hibiscuses are loved across the board for offering every color imaginable and making tea or simple syrup with the flower will produce a colorful liquid. Used here, the hibiscus simple syrup plays off Tanqueray’s juniper notes and combines into the perfect summer spritz.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Tanqueray No. TEN

¾ ounce hibiscus simple syrup

Club soda to fill

Grapefruit slice, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a Copa glass. Fill with ice. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with the grapefruit slice.

