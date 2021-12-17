Sparkling wine is synonymous with celebrations; it’s practically a drinks culture law. But bubbly is not the only thing worthy of your glass when somebody important graduates, a close couple gets engaged, or another December turns into January. Turns out tequila is the most spirited of the spirits, a cheerful choice made from sunshine and agave, and always eager to play a starring role in all things commemorative.

Don Julio in particular comes from a legacy of honoring what’s good, from quality ingredients in the field to your favorite faces at the dinner table. The nature of the bottle alone speaks to the communal and celebratory makeup of tequila. As the story goes, Don Julio chose to house his spirit in a shorter vessel than was common at the time — one that could easily be passed around the table without obscuring the smiles and laughter of friends and family. The tequila was tailor made for a good toast and remains that way today. And with an entire portfolio of lauded tequilas that both sip and mix exceptionally well, no two moments of revelry ever have to be the same.

For New Year’s especially, the inclination has always been to procure and chill down a bottle or two of Champagne. We adore the stuff, even amid (gulp) a reported supply chain shortage. But whatever happened to “new year, new you?” Start your resolutions on the early side and resolve to celebrate a bit differently this go-around. The year 2022 is fresh and still forming, full of promise. Let’s welcome it to the table with Don Julio. And if you want to bring some sparkling along for the ride, that’s fine, too. Here are some special occasion-worthy cocktails spotlighting your new favorite spirit.

Don Julio Sunrise

A new year rests on the horizon and we can’t think of a better drink to embody such a thing than this riff on the classic Tequila Sunrise. It joyously blends the tang of fresh orange with the spice of the tequila and the eye-catching addition of house-made Grenadine.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Don Julio Blanco

4 ounces orange juice

1/4 ounce Grenadine*

Sea salt

Orange twist or cherry for garnish

Directions

*Grenadine: Mix 1 part pomegranate juice with 1 part sugar. For added character, add 1/2 teaspoon of orange blossom water.

Mix tequila with orange juice.

Rim a highball glass with sea salt and add big ice cubes.

Add Grenadine (or similar) and slowly pour in tequila and orange juice mixture.

Garnish with cherry or orange twist.

Sparkling Paloma

Stuck on sparkling? Take it to the next level. Treat it to tequila and citrus and enjoy both the effervescence and harmony of like-minded flavors. If you’re feeling like scoring some additional presentation points, salt the rims of your best cocktail glasses first.

Ingredients

1 ounce Don Julio Blanco

3 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Ice

Top with dry sparkling wine

Directions

Stir together all ingredients except wine in glass.

Add ice and top with sparkling wine.

Garnish with lime wheel or grapefruit wedge.

Repo Cold Brew Cocktail

The barrel-aged Don Julio Reposado is an ideal partner for java. The tequila’s rich finish and subtle oak notes embrace the earthiness and mild bitter traits from the coffee, with a splash of milk to tie it all together.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Don Julio Reposado Tequila

2 ounces milk

1 ounce cold brew coffee

Directions

Shake tequila and milk with ice. Pour over mix into a lowball glass with ice. Pour over cold brew coffee.

Mexico 1970

An occasion as grand as the World Cup, which this drink is named after (Mexico hosted the soccer tournament in 1970), deserves a memorable cocktail. Essentially a Margarita treated to festive sparkling wine, it’s doubly celebratory and plain fun to sip on. Dust off the disco balls and confetti canons — or your favorite soccer jersey —and ready a round of Mexico 70s.

Ingredients

1 ounce Don Julio Blanco

1 1/2 ounces soda water

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/4 ounce agave nectar

1 lime wheel for garnish

Ice

Top with dry sparkling wine

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar and shake well. Fine strain into a chilled flute and top with sparkling wine and soda water. Garnish with lime wheel.

1942 Neat

Top-shelf tequila needs only itself to shine in the glass. Enjoy this wonder like you would a neat pour of Cognac or prized whiskey. There’s no shortage of complexity, from the intoxicating fragrance to the many flavorful layers. Even if there is no occasion (we don’t blame you for having one prior to New Year’s Eve), simply sipping Don Julio 1942 becomes the occasion.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Don Julio 1942

Directions

Simply pour into your favorite glass, preferably a tulip-shaped one or snifter for maximum enjoyment. If you’re feeling extra festive, opt for a Champagne flute.

This article is sponsored by Don Julio Tequila.