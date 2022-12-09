Discover Which Quintessential Cognac Cocktail Is Perfect for You This Season [Infographic]

Special occasions call for special sippers. With the holidays mere weeks away, we are on the verge of all things merry — the gatherings, the gratitude, and the festive cocktails. Luckily, there happens to be a particular gift that touches on all of the above, a liquid born and bred in the most famous region for the category.

Rémy Martin XO is Cognac at its finest, a smooth-as-satin grape spirit with three centuries of history. The premium spirit is ideal for the spirits lover in your life, offering a triple threat of unmatched quality, welcoming seasonality, and versatility.

A spirit modeled after a fine wine, Rémy Martin XO is made exclusively from eaux-de-vie sourced from the most lauded vineyard sites in Cognac: Petite Champagne and Grande Champagne. Distilled on the lees, Rémy Martin XO possesses a personality you simply can’t find in other Cognac. The nose shows jasmine and fresh orchard fruit while the flavors remind of candied citrus, hazelnut, and stone fruit. It’s a Cognac built to impress, a show-stopper you can’t help but treat your favorite guests and family members with.

Spectacular on its own, the Cognac is also an intrepid mixer. Whether the drink of choice is an Old Fashioned riff or something else entirely, Rémy Martin loves a leading role. Best, it can take those iconic drinks to new levels of greatness. This is, after all, the season of special occasions.

The bottle alone is worthy of the best spot in your home bar. There’s a real radiance to the presentation, reminiscent of a sunflower in full bloom. A dazzling Cognac deserves an equally stunning vessel — the kind of bottle that never gets tucked away. As we host with flair this holiday season, Rémy Martin XO should always be on the guest list, whether as the source of a scintillating signature cocktail or the ultimate gift for the spirits enthusiast.

Like Champagne, Scotch, or Porto, Cognac is special partly because it’s so highly reflective of one particular dot on the map. In this case, it’s southwestern France, where artisans have, for ages, put their very own stamp on premium brandy. Distilled and aged according to local stipulations and blended with incredible expertise, Rémy Martin XO pours a beautiful mahogany in the glass and is teeming with harmonious flavors.

This holiday season, go with the Cognac that just keeps on giving, in terms of opulence and character in the glass.

The Whole Fashioned

Ingredients:

1¾ ounce Rémy Martin XO Cognac Fine Champagne infused with fig & ginger

Brown sugar

Angostura bitters

Directions:

In an Old Fashioned glass, pour the Angostura over the sugar cube and crush it using a cocktail pestle. Add Rémy Martin XO Cognac Fine Champagne and one large ice cube then stir with a spoon until silky smooth. Garnish with a twist of ginger and fig.

The One Collins

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Rémy Martin VSOP

⅓ ounce orgeat syrup

⅓ ounce verjus

Ginger beer

Directions:

Combine the Cognac, syrup, and grape juice in a tumbler glass ﬁlled with ice. Top with ginger beer and stir with a spoon. Garnish with a slice of fresh ginger and a few black peppercorns.

The Rémy Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 ¾ ounces Rémy Martin XO

Brown sugar

Bitters

Directions:

In a glass, soak the sugar lump in the bitters. Then add two cubes of ice. Pour the Cognac over and stir until silky smooth, adding more ice as you stir. Garnish with an orange twist.

The Celebration Sidecar

Ingredients:

1 ounce Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

⅓ ounce Cointreau

⅓ ounce Heering cherry liqueur

⅓ ounce lemon juice

Directions:

Simply pour the ingredients into a shaker, top up with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain twice into a chilled coupette glass and serve with a curl of garnish. Cheers!

