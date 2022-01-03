It’s hard not to feel intimidated when you encounter a wine, beer, or spirit that you don’t know how to pronounce. One of the beauties of the beverage world is that we get to encounter liquids from all over the world, and that means we are going to encounter the languages used where those liquids come from as well.

Not everyone speaks those languages, of course, so when you encounter names you don’t know how to pronounce, it’s much better to admit it than trying to muscle through it. By admitting you don’t know how to pronounce a name, you’ll immediately diffuse any situation in which you might be corrected by the person selling you the liquid, should you pronounce the name incorrectly. It’s OK to admit when you don’t know something, and that’s the beauty of wine, beer and spirits — no single person can know everything. There is so much to learn.