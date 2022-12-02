PATRÓN® Tequila Unveils a Brand New Tequila, Takes First Step Into the Prestige Category With PATRÓN® EL ALTO

This article is part of a series highlighting the importance of authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

PATRÓN® Tequila, the world’s No. 1 super-premium tequila*, is taking its first step into the prestige category with the release of its latest expression, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Passionately handcrafted from the finest 100 percent Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, yielding the sweetest agaves for an incredibly smooth taste, PATRÓN EL ALTO is an impressively rare and masterfully aged tequila.

The new prestige tequila is primarily crafted with Extra Añejo and blended with Añejo and Reposado tequila, each aged to their maximum potential, making this bold innovation the true pinnacle of perfection. Notably, legendary PATRÓN Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his talented team of distilling artisans spent four years and conducted over 300 tastings to perfect PATRÓN EL ALTO.

“PATRÓN EL ALTO stays true to PATRÓN Tequila’s traditional roots in distilling while innovating in a way that achieves the best blended, aged tequila profile possible,” said David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Master Distiller. “The tequilas that harmoniously come together in PATRÓN EL ALTO are a result of selecting the finest 100 percent Weber Blue Agave in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, a territory known for producing the sweetest agaves, which gives PATRÓN EL ALTO its incredibly smooth and sweet taste. We took four years to focus on only the best of the best and perfect the bold, sweet flavors of this expression the right way: naturally.”

In Terms of Specifics on PATRÓN EL ALTO:

COLOR + TASTING NOTES

An exquisite and refined prestige tequila that’s naturally smooth and sweet with subtle notes of figs, honey, caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla

The sweet, dried fruit notes of PATRÓN EL ALTO are a result of having been expertly aged in 11 types of barrels, mostly hybrid barrels of American oak body & French oak heads

SUGGESTED SERVE

Neat or on the rocks

SPECIFICATIONS

Format: 750 ML

Availability: Highly allocated in New York City, LA/Hollywood, Las Vegas and Miami, markets known for being the pinnacle of celebrating momentous occasions

Master SRP: $179

ABV: 40%

To create PATRÓN EL ALTO, PATRÓN went to extraordinary lengths to achieve perfection in every drop. In fact, PATRÓN is one of the few brands that still make tequila the hard way — by hand, a painstaking process that’s been used since the brand’s inception. An innovative and rare serve, the majority of PATRÓN EL ALTO is created using the traditional Tahona production process. A method that requires meticulous precision and time, a two-ton volcanic stone is used to crush the baked agave, which creates a tequila with natural sweetness and flavors of the earth. PATRÓN is the leading producer of Tahona-based tequila in the world, demonstrating its commitment to a time-honored process, further exemplified by PATRÓN EL ALTO.

“PATRÓN EL ALTO honors the effort of every proud PATRÓN familia member involved — from the agave selection to the distillation and aging — in creating a tequila so naturally sweet and balanced,” said D-J Hageman, Vice President of Marketing at PATRÓN. “In true PATRÓN style, Master Distiller David Rodriguez cut no corners and took care, attention, and time to create the pinnacle of perfection at PATRÓN. And now, with the strong return of nights spent out since the start of the pandemic, PATRÓN EL ALTO comes at a perfect time, bringing people together for extraordinary moments of celebration and encouraging those who wish to experience the very best of everything.”

To launch PATRÓN EL ALTO, the brand celebrated in Las Vegas with performances by Missy Elliott — honoring the 20th anniversary of her ‘Under Construction’ album — and award-winning producer Hit-Boy, with whom the brand will continue partnering in moments to come.

This launch moment is exceptionally fitting as PATRÓN has always been a badge of status and achievement in culture having considerable ties to hip-hop that go way back. Like PATRÓN, hip-hop epitomizes the reach for greatness — its influence and power know no bounds. With hip-hop’s 50th anniversary approaching in 2023 and as PATRÓN reaches new heights with the release of PATRÓN EL ALTO, there’s no better time for the brand to honor its long-standing connection to the industry’s culture that has influenced celebrating momentous occasions with tequila.

“PATRÓN has been an industry leader and will once again change the game as it enters the prestige category of tequila, a segment forecasted to double in size by 2025, with the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO,” said Hageman. “PATRÓN EL ALTO continues to elevate the standards of tequila, demonstrating our tireless dedication to perfection. When you reach for PATRÓN EL ALTO, you’re reaching extraordinary heights of quality, flavor, and smoothness.”

PATRÓN EL ALTO is simply perfect for momentous occasions big and small, packaged in an elegant and distinctive bottle, matching the azure hues of the agave fields in the Jalisco Highlands. PATRÓN EL ALTO is available in select U.S. markets only — New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles — and is available at an SRP of $179.

*IWSR 2021 Global Database

