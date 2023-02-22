PATRÓN® Tequila Margaritas and Simply Perfect Traditional Mexican Cuisine Pairings

This article is part of a series highlighting the importance of authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

Classic Margaritas are always in season. They offer a delicious and light summer sip and a citrus tang when the temperatures dip. So, in the spirit of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, there’s no better time than now to enjoy the world’s most popular cocktail alongside authentic Mexican cuisine.

While Margaritas can take many shapes, from the familiar mango and strawberry to the more experimental variations that incorporate cold brew coffee or even fresh horseradish, the beauty of a Margarita is its simplicity: tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and simple syrup. It’s because of this simple preparation that the quality of those ingredients matters most. The limes should be freshly squeezed, the orange liqueur should be of high quality, and the spirit, well, that should always be the star of the show.

To celebrate the holiday IRL, add PATRÓN Silver and PATRÓN Reposado to any Margarita, from simple to dream-worthy. And, when paired with delicious, authentic Mexican dishes, the tasting notes elegantly build upon each other, creating intense, new flavor combinations. Yes, any Margarita is a perfect accompaniment to homemade tortilla chips and freshly chopped salsa, but in honor of the holiday, we encourage you to dig a little deeper to celebrate the cocktail alongside some of the best of Mexican cuisine.

Here we highlight the PATRÓN Silver Classic Margarita and the PATRÓN Reposado Perfect Margarita, matching them with traditional Mexican dishes that make for an ideal sip-to-bite experience.

PATRÓN Silver Classic Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces PATRÓN Silver

1 ounce Citrónge Orange Liqueur

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¼ ounce simple syrup

Garnish: lime wedge

Kosher salt (optional)

Method

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill.

Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.

Don’t underestimate this light and easy-to-make cocktail. As the youngest of the tequilas with a crystal-clear color and the brightest agave profile, PATRÓN Silver produces a smooth and sweet flavor with a light pepper finish. It’s handcrafted from the finest 100 percent Weber Blue Agave and distilled in small batches at Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico.

The PATRÓN Silver Classic Margarita’s bright, citrusy flavor pairs perfectly with acidic dishes that incorporate citrus fruits, chilled appetizers, and seafood, which is basically the definition of ceviche. The Peruvian dish is served as either an appetizer or main course and uses the traditional Latin American method of preparing fresh white fish or shrimp by soaking them in lemon juice rather than cooking them. Chili peppers bring the heat, while red onions add crunch, and chopped cilantro brightens the dish.

On a toastier note, pozole rojo is particularly popular in Mexico during the holiday season and its savory warmth, lime juice, and spice are an ideal complement to the PATRÓN Silver Classic Margarita. The rich, brothy soup is made with pork, red chiles, and hominy. Traditionally, the soup was made with dried hominy and incorporated bones from the head, neck, shank, and feet of a pig, but canned hominy and a tender pork shoulder will do the trick.

Mexican baked white fish in cilantro sauce is another light seafood dish to serve alongside the PATRÓN Silver Classic Margarita for a complex flavor combination. This tasty main course is usually made with tilapia filets but can be substituted with halibut or another white fish. The tasty marinade of blended lemon juice, garlic, and onion also doubles as a flavorful and stunning green sauce for serving.

Perfect Reposado PATRÓN Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces PATRÓN Reposado

1 ounce Citrónge Orange Liqueur

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¼ ounce simple syrup, to taste

Garnish: lime wheel

Kosher salt (optional)

Method

Combine ingredients in the cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.

Strain into a salt-rimmed Martini or rocks glass.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

Inspired by the PATRÓN Silver Classic Margarita, the PATRÓN Reposado Perfect Margarita brings a cooked agave flavor to the timeless recipe, along with lime and orange notes. PATRÓN Reposado has a unique color and flavor profile produced by the sophisticated handling of the tequila. Its light amber color is a result of being aged in a blend of new and used oak barrels. This also gives the spirit its subtle taste of oak that rounds out elegant agave notes of fruit, citrus, and honey, and provides a light floral and vanilla finish.

The PATRÓN Reposado Perfect Margarita’s complex flavor profile harmonizes particularly well with delicious salty-sweet snacks, like Mexico’s cacahuates enchilados (chili lime peanuts). Peanuts are quite common in traditional Mexican cuisine, and this snack is a regular in bars across the country. The spice and sweetness can be adjusted by playing with the amount of lime juice and spices.

Churros are another treat that pairs well with the PATRÓN Reposado Perfect Margarita. These satisfying light, golden, and crispy snacks are made from fried dough and commonly dusted with sugar, though cinnamon is often added for a more earthy flavor. Churros come in a traditional shape — piping tips give the dough its familiar ridges — but are sometimes served stuffed with a rich and creamy dulce de leche, caramel, or hazelnut filling.

A heartier pairing can be found in one of Mexico’s most popular street foods, elotes Mexicans (Mexican street corn). This mouthwatering — and deliciously messy! — street staple is classically prepared by liberally coating boiled corn with a tangy combination of lime juice, creamy mayo, queso fresco, chipotle chili powder, and chopped cilantro. It’s the best way to use two hands: a PATRÓN Reposado Perfect Margarita in one and elotes in the other.

Whichever pairing you decide to treat yourself to be sure to raise a PATRÓN Margarita, salt-rimmed glass in honor of the cocktail’s big day, and don’t forget to check out the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator before it is gone.

