Talea Beer Co. started out with the aim to set a new standard in craft beer. Founders Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland shared a gripe with both the craft beer space and the beer industry at large: It mainly marketed to men. The pair has tried to upend those beer industry norms with Talea. Upon its 2019 debut, Hankinson and Darland were the first women to own a brewery in New York City. That remains true today.

Now available in bars, restaurants, retail stores, and across their five taprooms, Talea has gained traction beyond New York City in nearby states including New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The brewery flaunts a far reach, as evidenced by its coverage in major outlets like The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, and this very publication.

Talea launched with a steadfast commitment to uplifting women’s voices in business and it continues to move full steam ahead with that mission. Here are eight things to know about the craft brewery.