Most of the rye whiskey produced in the U.S. today is made in Kentucky, but a village in rural Pennsylvania was once a major incubator of America’s rye scene. When Mennonite farmer Abraham Overholt established A. Overholt & Co. in West Overton in 1810, he started what would become one of the most historic, fabled distilleries in the country.
The average whiskey drinker might classify the brand, now called Old Overholt, as a middle-to-bottom-shelf option because of its affordability and high-yield production, but it has been and remains a favorite among enthusiasts and industry folk for its palatability and versatility. Some bartenders even place it on their list of top ryes and name it among their go-tos for luring in beginners. Whether it’s your first time trying the brand or you’re giving a friend their intro to rye, here are seven things you should know about Old Overholt.
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Old Overholt is known as the oldest, continuously produced American whiskey.
“Old” isn’t just a word in the brand’s name — it’s a qualifier that describes its place in American whiskey history. Whiskey production dates back to before Old Overholt’s founding: Evan Williams became Kentucky’s first commercial distillery in 1783, and Elijah Craig “invented” bourbon in 1789. Those brands still exist today, but Old Overholt is the oldest, continuously maintained American whiskey brand, with regular production since 1810. By the time it celebrated its centennial, even the onset of Prohibition was still a decade away.
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Old Overholt was among the first brands to adopt the Bottled in Bond Act.
The U.S. federal government’s Bottled in Bond (BIB) Act of 1897 aimed to standardize the quality of whiskey. The law stipulated certain requirements for whiskey products — namely, expressions had to be produced during one distilling season from one distillery, matured for at least four years in a federal warehouse, and bottled at 100 proof. BIB is now known as the inaugural consumer protection law. Old Overholt was among the first brands to adopt the law and quickly labeled its products as “Bottled in Bond” whiskies.
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A famous robber baron invested in the brand…
The industrialist Henry Clay Frick, Abraham Overholt’s grandson, took charge of the business in 1881 and brought in Gilded Age robber baron Andrew Mellon as a partner. The banking mogul was from Pittsburgh — not far from Old Overholt’s flagship distillery in West Overton.
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…and helped it maintain operations amid Prohibition.
Having Mellon as an investor wasn’t just a way to shuffle big bucks into the business. He leveraged his political power to help Old Overholt weather Prohibition. About a year after the start of the country’s federally mandated abstinence, Mellon was named U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. In the role, he assigned permits to certain whiskey distilleries that allowed them to remain in operation for “medicinal” purposes. At the time, Mellon was the majority owner of Old Overholt and, as any good investor would, he granted the company a medicinal license. The move ushered the distiller both into and out of the Prohibition era without disruption during a time when many historic American alcohol brands withered.
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Production moved to Kentucky when Jim Beam acquired the brand.
In 1987, James B. Beam Distilling Co. acquired Old Overholt and moved production from Pennsylvania to the Beam facilities in Kentucky. The relocation also ushered in a change in style. The move led Old Overholt’s expressions to drop in ABV, lean smoother and silkier in texture, and use a reversed sweet corn-to-rye ratio. Altogether, Old Overholt began to taste like something of a bourbon, rather than a spicy rye.
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The producer’s flagship distillery is now an educational landmark.
Old Overholt spent its first few years crafting rye at its flagship distillery in West Overton. It expanded to Broad Ford Distillery in 1859 and, just north of it, Large Distillery in 1935, but its original facility in West Overton is now a tourist site. Old Overholt left its West Overton location upon the Jim Beam acquisition. The distillery, which began producing whiskey under the West Overton Distilling name in 2020, also runs tours of the homestead and an on-site museum, all highlighting the whiskey-making heritage that came to define the village.
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A 2024 release pointed to Old Overholt’s — and whiskey’s — origins.
There are a few subcategories within rye, and Pennsylvania-style is one of them. Also labeled Monongahela rye, this version has little to no corn in the mash bill. As a nod to its historic brand identity, Old Overholt released its first Monongahela in 2024, harkening back to the distillery’s Pennsylvanian roots. The release features the same mash bill as Abraham Overholt’s did in 1810: 80 percent rye and 20 percent soft, malted barley.