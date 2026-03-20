Most of the rye whiskey produced in the U.S. today is made in Kentucky, but a village in rural Pennsylvania was once a major incubator of America’s rye scene. When Mennonite farmer Abraham Overholt established A. Overholt & Co. in West Overton in 1810, he started what would become one of the most historic, fabled distilleries in the country.

The average whiskey drinker might classify the brand, now called Old Overholt, as a middle-to-bottom-shelf option because of its affordability and high-yield production, but it has been and remains a favorite among enthusiasts and industry folk for its palatability and versatility. Some bartenders even place it on their list of top ryes and name it among their go-tos for luring in beginners. Whether it’s your first time trying the brand or you’re giving a friend their intro to rye, here are seven things you should know about Old Overholt.